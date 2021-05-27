Lilian Thuram Sees MLS’s Black Players for Change As a Template

In Spain’s La Liga, several clubs feature players fitting Carles Gil’s description: low center of gravity, precise touches, exceptional sense of anticipation, and vision. These performers make everything seem easy as they glide around the soccer field in complete control of the ball, igniting the offense, pleasing a discerning public. In Major League Soccer, though, there have been few players quite like Gil. Since joining the Revolution in 2019, Gil has earned recognition as a league’s Best XI selection and last year led the Revolution to the Eastern Conference final. Now, Gil has signed a contract extension through the 2024 season that will place him “in the top 10” highest-paid players in the league, according to Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena.