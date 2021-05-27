Lilian Thuram Sees MLS’s Black Players for Change As a Template

Now that the 2021 MLS season is in full swing, the denizens of our soccer bubble have more than enough action and intrigue going on to occupy their focus. That means we sometimes forget to monitor the players on MLS books that are away on loan. We're here to rectify that particular situation with quick catch-ups on all the guys (at least) temporarily lacing up abroad. As you'll soon see, there's plenty of action and intrigue in their ongoing stories, as well.