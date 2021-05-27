newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Lilian Thuram Sees MLS’s Black Players for Change As a Template

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLilian Thuram doesn’t get into specifics when recalling racist incidents he endured as a player. He doesn’t have to. He can generalize. He can summarize. It’s a memory that isn’t focused on a particular time or place, but rather one of long-term, collective trauma. Perhaps the best defender of his...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilian Thuram
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#1998 World Cup#Juventus#Soccer Players#European Championship#Confederations Cup#Parma#Trophies#Bronze Ball#France#The Bronze#Time#Memory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Society
News Break
MLS
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSMount Royal Soccer

MLS Salaries & Stam’s Cincinnati

The TBIR team dissect the Atlanta defeat & reflect upon the Inter-Miami success... Look ahead to next weekend’s clash with with FC Cincinnati in Fort Lauderdale with special guest Stephen Buckeridge of You Ain’t Lion, an FC Cincinnati podcast... MLS player salaries. Sam’s Social Media. Eve’s Time Machine. Three Question...
MLSchatsports.com

2021 MLS player salaries revealed: Toronto FC could have the highest payroll

Please Note: All money will be referred to in US Dollars in this article, for the sake of simplicity. Oh it’s Christmas time again... sorry MLS Salary Guide time! Every year (other than last season as a result of the obstacles created by the global pandemic), the MLS Players Association releases a report on the base salary and guaranteed compensation of every player in the league. This is an overview of some of the main pointers to take away from this year’s salary guide, from the perspective of a Toronto FC fan.
MLSone37pm.com

Proper Football's Week 5 MLS Rewind

With over a month gone in the Major League Soccer seasons we’re beginning to get a feel for which teams are legitimate and those that need serious upgrades heading into the summer. The Seattle Sounders continued their destructive path ahead in the Western Conference after defeating Los Angeles FC over...
MLSchatsports.com

MLS Players Association releases 2021 salary guide

Last week, the MLS Players Association released every player’s 2021 salary. While the salary guide is typically made public annually, it didn’t happen last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means the 2021 release is our first chance to gauge the salaries of recent additions like Younes Namli and Nicolas Benezet.
MLSfrontrowsoccer.com

MLS HONORS: Higuain named player of the week

Gonzalo Higuaín celebrates one of his goals Sunday. (Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports) Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuaín has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for Week 5 of the 2021 MLS season. Higuaín scored a pair of goals, the first two-goal game of his MLS...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

MLS Betting: A player prop leads the way in Week six

Last week, Gonzalo Higuain put our Inter Miami bet on his back while Marcelino Moreno broke our hearts to push Montreal +1. Now, we’re back on the rollercoaster in week six to find the best bets for your bucks. Odds presented by DraftKings. New England Revolution vs. New York Red...
UEFAMLSSoccer.com

UEFA Euro 2020 squads: See every MLS player called up

A summer full of international soccer is quickly approaching, and kicking it off will be the delayed European Championship. A number of MLS' European players are in the mix to participate for their national teams at this edition of the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 11 across the continent.
MLSPeoria Journal Star

Goalkeeper's hero moment latest from Bradley's long line of MLS players. Here's all 6

Pressed into action, former Bradley goalkeeper Logan Ketterer delivered Saturday night for the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer. Just the latest Bradley product to shine in the nation's top professional league. Ketterer saved two shots against MLS all-time goals leader Chris Wondolowski — including a penalty kick — to...
MLSMLSSoccer.com

MLS to conduct Waivers for 3 players following conclusion of NCAA season

With the 2020-21 college soccer season concluding, MLS has announced that three players will be made available during the Waivers process. Stanford goalkeeper Andrew Thomas is a pre-signed player, while Indiana defender Spencer Glass and Georgetown midfielder Jacob Montes can also be selected. Glass was previously in the Chicago Fire FC Academy and Montes has competed for the Portland Timbers Academy. Glass and Montes are coming off their senior years.
UEFAPosted by
90min

The MLS players who will feature at UEFA Euro 2020

International football will make a come back this summer, kicking off with the delayed 2020 European Championship. The tournament will run from June 11 to July 11 across the continent. Throughout the summer several MLS sides will compete without a full squad, as the league plays parallel to the Euros....
MLSMLSSoccer.com

Loan watch: How MLS players are performing on loan abroad

Now that the 2021 MLS season is in full swing, the denizens of our soccer bubble have more than enough action and intrigue going on to occupy their focus. That means we sometimes forget to monitor the players on MLS books that are away on loan. We're here to rectify that particular situation with quick catch-ups on all the guys (at least) temporarily lacing up abroad. As you'll soon see, there's plenty of action and intrigue in their ongoing stories, as well.
UEFAMLSSoccer.com

USMNT releases roster for Switzerland friendly, featuring 6 MLS players

The US men’s national team has called in 27 players for a friendly against Switzerland on May 30 in St. Gallen, which will serve as preparation for the Concacaf Nations League Final Four in early June. Six players currently on MLS rosters were tabbed by head coach Gregg Berhalter, with...
MLSMLSSoccer.com

Concacaf Nations League 2021 rosters: See every MLS player called up

The Concacaf Nations League Final Four is just round the corner and there'll be plenty of MLS involvement. The semi-finals of the inaugural competition will take place June 3 in Denver, with the United States facing Honduras and Mexico facing Costa Rica. The winners will advance to the June 6 final, preceded by a third-place game featuring the teams who fall short in the semifinal matches.You can see the full schedule and details on how to watch here.
MLSBoston Globe

Revolution sign Carles Gil to contract extension that puts him among highest-paid players in MLS

In Spain’s La Liga, several clubs feature players fitting Carles Gil’s description: low center of gravity, precise touches, exceptional sense of anticipation, and vision. These performers make everything seem easy as they glide around the soccer field in complete control of the ball, igniting the offense, pleasing a discerning public. In Major League Soccer, though, there have been few players quite like Gil. Since joining the Revolution in 2019, Gil has earned recognition as a league’s Best XI selection and last year led the Revolution to the Eastern Conference final. Now, Gil has signed a contract extension through the 2024 season that will place him “in the top 10” highest-paid players in the league, according to Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena.
MLSmassivereport.com

Crew’s Lucas Zelarayan named MLS Player of the Week

Lucas Zelarayan’s accolade list keeps getting bigger. The Columbus Crew’s Argentine playmaker was named the Major League Soccer’s Player of the Week for Week 6 after scoring two late free kick goals in the Crew’s 2-1 win against New York City FC last Saturday. The two strikes from Zelarayan earned Columbus its first road win in 15 months and broke a two-game losing streak.
MLSchatsports.com

Sporting's Jaylin Lindsey tabbed as one of the top young MLS players in Week 6

MLSsoccer.com's Charles Boehm has tabbed Sporting Kansas City defender Jaylin Lindsey as one of the top young players in Week 6 of the 2021 MLS regular season. Lindsey, a 21-year-old right back, was summoned to start in place of the injured Graham Zusi on Saturday and helped Sporting to a massive 3-1 road win over the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park.
MLSchatsports.com

Two MLS players make the ‘USL Championship Team of the Week’

The USL is growing in popularity and also in player development. 1115desalesvscal Fb Drl19 Drl. Two MLS players highlighted the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 5. One of those two players, Atlanta United II’s Aiden McFadden, was also named the league’s player of the week. McFadden got...