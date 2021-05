Israeli Arabs have declared a general strike on Tuesday in protest of the military campaign in Gaza and recent tensions within the country. The move was initiated by the Arab High Follow-Up Committee, led by former member of Knesset Mohammad Barakeh, and will focus mainly on supposed Israeli aggressions at the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in the eastern part of the city following a land rights dispute with Jewish residents.