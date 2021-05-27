Prestigious cocoa brand Van Houten launches first-ever ruby chocolate drink powder

Dr. Bronner's has truly made a name for itself as a business over the years. Emmanuel Bronner, a Jewish immigrant to America and pioneer of liquid soap, founded the company decades ago and used the product to preach his unique religious message (via Into The Gloss). The famous soap has earned its reputation as an amazing product, and the brand has seen rising profits and growth for years, according to the San Diego Business Journal. With so much success, it only makes sense that the soap sensation that is Dr. Bronner's expands and diversifies to include some new products.