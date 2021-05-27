Cancel
Science

Biden Asks US Intelligence to Investigate Beginnings of COVID-19

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response, Biden has asked the Intelligence Community to "redouble their efforts" to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion and report back in 90 days. The President revealed the US Intelligence Community has "coalesced around two likely scenarios" but has not reached a...

Presidential ElectionWashington Times

House GOP leaders warn Biden on rapid China nuclear build-up

China’s military is engaged in a rapid nuclear buildup and Beijing’s refusal to hold arms talks with the United States may violate an international treaty, three House Republican leaders warned in a letter to President Biden. The Republicans asked the president to present a clear strategy for coaxing Beijing into...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump allies bashing Biden for revoking TikTok executive orders

Allies of former President Donald Trump harshly criticized President Joe Biden Wednesday for reversing Trump executive orders to ban TikTok and other Chinese-owned apps. Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, along with Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, bashed the Biden administration for not supporting Trump's attempt to ban the apps in the United States due to national security concerns.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Trump deputy national security adviser calls for COVID origins commission

A former Trump deputy national security adviser said that the “preponderance of circumstantial evidence” points toward an accidental leak from a Wuhan lab as he called for a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the origins of COVID-19 and for a ban on gain-of-function research. Matthew Pottinger, who served on the...
Public Healththeiowastandard.com

Majority of likely U.S. voters believe Fauci is not telling the truth about U.S. funding ‘gain-of-function’ research

Majority of likely U.S. voters believe Fauci is not telling the truth about U.S. funding 'gain-of-function' research
POTUSPosted by
Axios

White House COVID-19 senior adviser announces departure

Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser for coronavirus response, announced on Tuesday he is leaving his temporary role. Why it matters: Slavitt, who was appointed to the position in January and was expected to leave this month, urged Americans in his final press briefing to not "let our progress be a reason for taking our foot off the pedal."
U.S. Politicsmichaelsavage.com

Over Twenty States Are Now Suing The Biden Administration Over The Closure Of The Keystone XL Pipeline

It’s still hard to believe that as one of his first acts as president, Joe Biden shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, killing thousands of good American jobs in the process. Just think of all the American families whose lives came to a halt instantly, wondering how they would pay for their homes, cars and education for their children. States started suing almost immediately and some new states have joined the effort, bringing the total to over twenty. The Washington Examiner reports: Two more states sue Biden administration over Keystone XL pipeline, bringing total to 23 Two more attorneys general have announced their respective states are joining a lawsuit against the Biden administration and its “illegal” cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline. “The Constitution is clear that presidents do not have the power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce or to unilaterally undo an act of Congress,” said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, announcing that Alaska and Florida are joining the legal fight. In the statement, Knudsen said U.S. consumers would benefit the most by the construction of the pipeline — and are subsequently hurt the most by its cancellation. “The fallout from the Colonial pipeline cyberattack made it very clear that we need more energy infrastructure, not less. The Keystone XL would get more oil, including Montana oil, to American refineries to be sold to American consumers,” he said. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor were added to a complaint filed with the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on Thursday, bringing the total number of states in the lawsuit to 23.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Joe Biden 'Clone' Conspiracy Theory Spreads on Facebook

The latest bizarre conspiracy theory to circulate on Facebook claims President Joe Biden may actually be a "clone" because the real one is either in custody or executed. The platform told Newsweek it is investigating. A Telegram post from Nicholas Veniamin, a U.K.-based supporter of former President Donald Trump who...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Trump Was So 'Gobsmacked' by Fauci Emails, He Paused a Golf Game to Take a Call about Them

Donald Trump has a new obsession now: Dr. Anthony Fauci's emails. He remains bitter, aides say, that—in his view—COVID-19 and the economic damage it did cost him his presidency. Trump and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, left office saying they believed intelligence suggested that COVID-19 had leaked from a virology lab in Wuhan, China. But Fauci and his allies in the scientific community had dismissed the lab-leak theory early in 2020, and partly for that reason, most of the mainstream media paid little attention to Trump's claims. It was frequently branded, with Fauci's implicit blessing, a right wing conspiracy theory.
Public HealthCNN

US begins reopening as Covid-19 cases decline

New Hampshire wants to offer excess vaccines to Canada in a bid to reopen the Canadian border. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday that in an effort to reopen the Canadian border, he's offering the state's excess Covid-19 vaccine supply to help the process. “It has to be a...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

'Hannity' exclusive shows Guatemalans want 'trade not aid' as they rebuff Harris visit, Biden policies

In an exclusive report for "Hannity," investigative journalist Sara Carter traveled to Guatemala City, as Vice President Harris was also visiting the Northern Triangle country, and reported that the Guatemalan people do not trust Joe Biden and do not want American taxpayer-funded aid, which they believe will simply add to the corruption in the nation's government and the might of the already-powerful trafficking cartels.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden needs to make China pay for its actions over COVID

President Joe Biden flies across the pond Wednesday to meet European leaders. He says the goal is to “deliver real results” on critical issues such as climate change and cybersecurity. Yet the president is ducking the most important issue: the cause of the pandemic. Biden should be marshaling allies to...