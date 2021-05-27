newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Matthew McConaughey opens up about quitting romantic comedies

Lebanon-Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew McConaughey once turned down a $14.5 million dollar payday after deciding to quit making romantic comedies in the hopes of reaching new heights as a dramatic actor.

lebanon-express.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romantic Comedies#Actor#Payday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Celebrity Chef Behind Matthew McConaughey's Wedding Food

Who wouldn't love to attend an A-list celebrity wedding? The beautiful setting, the extravagant flowers, the exquisite dresses, the people-watching, and the food, of course, always look amazing. When Matthew McConaughey married model and mother of his two (now three) children Camila Alves in 2012, the always cool "Magic Mike"...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Howard Stern Warns Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Matthew McConaughey About Starting Political Careers

Howard Stern recently warned Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson and Matthew McConaughey about embarking on political careers. Both of the actors have emerged as potential political candidates, with The Rock teasing a presidential run, and McConaughey expressing interest in running for governor of Texas. While there has been a lot of positive feedback from the public on these new potential political candidates, Stern notes that it won’t last long.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Fatherly

Alright Alright Alright! Matthew McConaughey’s New Audiobook Is Freaking Great

Reading books, you know, actual books with pages is a fantastic way to relax. Personally, when people say they don’t have time to read, I’m always a little confused as to why. But, when you’re non-committal on reading a giant non-fiction book by a famous person, I actually kind of get it. This is why I always prefer to listen to celebrities read their memoirs to me, rather than read those books myself. And nobody reads things better than Matthew McConaughey. Here’s why listening to McConaughey’s book Greenlights on audio is a great way to calm yourself down and learn a thing or two.
Texas StatePosted by
People

Kate Hudson Just Learned About Matthew McConaughey's Possible Run for Texas Governor: 'This Is Really Shocking!'

Kate Hudson couldn't hide her shock at hearing Matthew McConaughey was considering a run for governor of Texas. The 47-year-old actress — who famously starred alongside McConaughey in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool's Gold — first heard the news while appearing on the latest episode of of Rob Lowe's podcast Literally!, which dropped Wednesday.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Matthew McConaughey and Trisha Yearwood Look Back on His Big Break in Her 1992 Music Video

Matthew McConaughey is thanking Trisha Yearwood for his big break. While guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show with husband Garth Brooks, the country singer asks guest McConaughey if he recalls starring in the 1992 music video for her hit song, "Walkaway Joe." Recalling the time, the Oscar winner, 51, shares memories from making the project and getting the audition call while in college.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Matthew McConaughey Avoiding Family By Living In His Airstream Trailer?

Is Matthew McConaughey hiding out in his Airstream trailer to avoid his family? That’s what one tabloid was claiming this time last year. Gossip Cop takes another look at the rumor. Matthew McConaughey And Camila Alves Living Separate Lives?. One year ago, the Globe reported that Matthew McConaughey was reliving...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Drops Amazing Pic of Airstream Camper Nestled in the Woods

Now that’s an alright, alright, alright shot! Matthew McConaughey is currently “streamin” in his gorgeous camper via this latest update for fans. As fans of the Texas icon know, Matthew McConaughey is an avid Outsider. From declaring national parks as “America’s best invention” to seeing the country via his glorious airstream camper, the actor and activist spends as much time in the great outdoors as one man can muster.
Celebritiesgoodmenproject.com

Matthew McConaughey’s Skewed View of the American Work Ethic

— Like a lot of well-to-do parents, actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife struggle to deal with the privilege their children grow up with, especially since Matthew is also famous. Matthew talked about this in an October 30, 2020, piece in Glamour. Like any really good parent, Matthew wants his...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Lindsay Lohan And Netflix Are Teaming Up For A Romantic Comedy

There was a time when Lindsay Lohan was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, starring in movies like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. In recent years, however, Lohan hasn’t acted all that often, but now she’s making her biggest return to the cinematic realm yet. It’s been announced that Lohan has signed on to lead a romantic comedy over at Netflix.