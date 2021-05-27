Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant program now available for local businesses
Applications are now being accepted for the Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant program. The program will award $420 million to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and is intended to support businesses that were hardest hit by the pandemic and are key to Wisconsin making a strong recovery. The program is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in collaboration with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and is funded with money received from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act.urbanmilwaukee.com