Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s order suspending oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) came as a big relief. ANWR has been fought over, with the oil industry, since the 1960s. When Republicans are in power, it is in danger of succumbing to oil and gas development. When the Democrats take power, it has been saved. Donald Trump opened it up in the last days of his presidency. Joe Biden is moving to save it. Analysis suggests there is only enough oil there to supply the U.S. with six months’ worth of fossil fuels, all of which would contribute to global warming.