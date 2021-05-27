Color Dots Connect

newsbreak-logo
Interior Designgoodhousekeeping.com

15+ Interior Paint Colors Our Favorite Designers Always Recommend

If you're unable to pull off a major home renovation in the near future, giving your space an entirely new look with a fresh coat of paint is the next best thing. But finding the right shade is far from easy. Minimalists might want nothing more than a room full of neutrals, like white, beige or gray, and those who aren't afraid to take a design risk might fall for bold hues — think teal, purple or even doses of green. Wherever your design sensibilities lie, you can find the right paint color for you.
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

Color photography masterclass: Part 3

A lot of the problems experienced when shooting colour photographs arise from misunderstandings about the science and technology of colour capture. Once you have a good grasp of colour theory and put this into practice, it is still possible to come away with images which lack depth and structure - a frustrating situation when you thought you had all bases covered. The missing element is an appreciation for how your camera sees colour and how you should be using colour management settings to control the style of your images.
Interior Designksl.com

DIY, but make it colorful! This woman brings bright colors to every project

DIY gets a little more exciting when you add color. From wall hangings to upholstery, one woman makes it all colorful. One of her easy DIY’s uses just three supplies!. Kara Whitten shares where she draws her inspiration. Her palm leaf wreath is all the colors of the rainbow, and super simple to put together! One shopping trip to Target will get you everything you need, plus a little extra, we’d guess!
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Proprietary Color-Changing Paints

MIT debuted an innovative new concept that could entirely change design: color-changing paint. The proprietary paint, called ChromoUpdate, is clear in color but has a light-sensitive feature that shifts the paint's color when exposed to different intensities of UV light. Using targeted UV light, the color-changing paint can be quickly drawn over in grayscale and then painted precisely with UV light, creating custom designs. These two processes not only allow for an endless number of different designs to be readily projected onto an object but the designs could then be altered or repainted perpetually.
Home & GardenWISH-TV

GORGEOUS backdrops with Paper & Petals Collection

Did you catch Casey Russo – Owner & Designer of Paper & Petals Collection – on Indy Style this morning? Check out this gorgeous flower wall! And did you know? The entire company started when Casey was co-hosting her sister-in-law’s baby shower. Take a listen to her story!. Website: paperandpetalscollection.com.
Home & GardenKitchen and Bath Design News

Colorful Faucets

BLANCO has relaunched its Linus kitchen faucet collection with new full-color finishes. The updated faucet has been re-engineered to clean using less water, boasting a water-efficient 1.5 gpm flow rate. The sleek low-profile style, fully insulated pull-out handspray and angular design of the Linus is in keeping with modern design principles. The faucet’s new colors match all nine Silgranit sink colors, and provide further options with two metal finishes – Chrome and PVD Steel. In addition to the Linus changing from dual finish to full color refresh, BLANCO is adding two brand new hues across its entire faucet offering: Coal Black, a matte black accent, and Concrete Gray, a soft shade of dove gray.
Musicmoderndrummer.com

True Colors

Kenny Kuzniar Designs Kit to Celebrate His 30th Anniversary of Drumming. Kenny Kuzniar did a bit more than throw a party to mark his 30th year of playing drums. Instead, the Saskatchewan, Canada, drummer worked with Dustin Drummond of Drummond Custom Drums to design a kit with the shells finished to represent the colors of the drums he has played over the past three decades.
Beauty & FashionApartment Therapy

This Color Will Be All Over the Internet By 2023

Soothing hues will continue to be big next year, according to experts and forecasters. In fact, there’s already a strong contender for color of the year come 2023. According to the trend predictors at WGSN and the color and textile experts at Coloro, 2023’s Color of the Year will be Digital Lavender, a serene hue that evokes tranquility and healing. While it might seem premature to resolve a color of the year two years in advance, the experts noted that Digital Lavender has already fostered quite an online presence — and it’s only a matter of time before it manifests in physical spaces.
Lifestylewgnradio.com

What color is your child’s swimsuit? Aquatic safety group names best and worst options ahead of Memorial Day

(NEXSTAR) – The color of your child’s bathing suit may be more important that you realize. The results of a recent study indicate that brighter, neon swimsuits are the most easily visible when submerged below the surface of pools or open water. The findings also came just ahead of Memorial Day weekend, when families across the country may be taking their little ones to the water.
Beauty & Fashionraillynews.com

How Colors Are Combined: Which Color Matches Which Color?

Color combinations; It appears in many areas from logos to fashion, from decoration to art, and it is a topic that we are all more or less familiar with. When combining colors, sometimes the same tones and sometimes contrast colors can be used. There are a few common truths in this combination. These; Monochromatic color combinations using a single color are known as complementary color combinations corresponding to each other in the color scale and similar color combinations using similar colors. We have examined which colors are compatible with each other in our content below.
Behind Viral Videoscoveteur.com

The Latest TikTok Beauty Trend Is All about Celebrating Self-Expression

Fake freckles—once only created with easily smeared off eyeliner—recently took the cyber sphere by storm when it spurred a "No Rules/Just Expression" movement to which everyone else seemed to cling. As TikTok's latest viral beauty trend, it serves as an inspiration for individuality, rather than perpetuating an obsession with youth. We chatted with Remy Brixton, founder of Freck, about the line's namesake liquid makeup product that imparts beautiful faux freckles that are perfectly-on-point.
Lifestyleflyleafbooks.com

Moleskine Classic Colored Notebook, Pocket, Dotted, Khaki Beige, Soft Cover (3.5 x 5.5) (Diary)

The flexible version of Moleskine notebooks, in color. This Khaki Beige version of the Soft Cover pocket notebook is flexible and sturdy, making it the perfect travel companion. Use the dotted page layout according to your needs: it will guide you to create the page you prefer or to insert designs, charts, and anything else. Thread bound with a soft cover with rounded corners, acid-free paper, bookmark ribbon, elastic closure and an expandable inner pocket that contains the Moleskine history inside.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Trust Me, You'll Want to Go Everywhere in These Target Midi Dresses

The midi dress is a summer closet staple you'll never regret investing in. From the length alone, it's office-ready, but some iterations totally have that post nine-to-five vibe. We love them in floral prints, with an open back, square or sweetheart necklines, and basically any style that makes us look and feel like our best selves.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Flattering T-Shirt Dress Is So Soft, It’s Like ‘Wearing Pajamas Out and About’

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. After a year in sweatpants, we’re itching to trade in our frumpier pieces for more flattering outfits — but we’re not quite ready to sacrifice comfort in the name of fashion. Thankfully, we found the Merokeety T-Shirt Dress at Amazon and it checks all the boxes: It’s comfy, cute, and affordable. Oh, and it has pockets.
Jobscascadebusnews.com

A Guide to Designing the Perfect Logo

Part of running a successful business is having a killer logo that gets your message across – you’re doomed to fail without one. However, reaching that perfect design isn’t an easy task. If you’re here looking for inspiration, don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Throughout this article, we will guide you through everything from defining your brand to the finished product.
EntertainmentSandy Allnock

Inspiration: 17+ Colored Pencil Beginner Tutorials

This page has a collection of my beginner level colored pencil cards! You can follow the tutorials with brands other than what’s been used, no worries. Plenty to learn here! If you’re at the beginning of the beginning, there’s also a collection of BASICS that are here. Click on any...
Appareldenimology.com

Top Trending Curvy and Plus-Size Jeans Available Now

Many of us are not any Gigi, or Bella, or Alessandra sizes, but we totally want to be able to wear the hottest new denim trends of this spring and summer. We’re done with being frustrated over and over again when we see a pair of jeans we crush on and then — “not available in your size”. Meh.
Shoppingkendieveryday.com

The Best Button Down from Amazon

It’s another grey, rainy day today and I’m actually in a sweatshirt but last week there was SUNSHINE and boy, did I live it up. Shorts, sunnies, sandals — the gang’s all here! I am ready for summer, my friends. Like it can’t get here soon enough. Dress like the season you want, right?
Behind Viral Videosmusically.com

King of the Dot is launching a battle rap season with Twitch

Last September we wrote about a partnership between Twitch and battle-rap league King of the Dot, which involved the latter’s Grand Prix 2020 tournament. Now the companies are working together again, on something even bigger. King of the Dot is launching full six-month seasons of its competitions, with a $100k...