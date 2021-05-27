Color Dots Connect

Color combinations; It appears in many areas from logos to fashion, from decoration to art, and it is a topic that we are all more or less familiar with. When combining colors, sometimes the same tones and sometimes contrast colors can be used. There are a few common truths in this combination. These; Monochromatic color combinations using a single color are known as complementary color combinations corresponding to each other in the color scale and similar color combinations using similar colors. We have examined which colors are compatible with each other in our content below.