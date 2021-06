MARION, Ill. — Jailyn Ford and her USSSA Pride team opened their 2021 pro fastpitch softball season with four exhibition games last weekend in Illinois. The former Bath County standout was the starting pitcher on Friday night and hurled into the fifth inning in the Pride’s 6-2 loss to the Canadian Wild. The left-hander was back in the circle on Monday and completed the game as the Pride notched its first win, 10-5, over the Wild.