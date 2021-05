Sega will preview Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary celebrations this week with one more event taking place to help end the month. A “Sonic Central” streaming event will take place on May 27th to bring to Sonic’s fans a “first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events” centered around the franchise’s anniversary plans. We’ll presumably get a look at some new Sonic the Hedgehog games during the event, but considering how many mediums the franchise has touched, there’s always the chance of more than just that.