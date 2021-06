LEGO has been a relentless force lately with a huge set of new building sets from Frozen to Star Wars. More Marvel mini sets are coming, including a unique kid-friendly set perfect for young fans and collectors. Captain America is ready for action and ready to take down Hydra once again. Designed for kids ages 4 and up, this set features a very easy to build motorcycle that will start kids on the right track to becoming LEGO masters. Captain America and a Hydra agent mini-figure are included as well as a nice set of accessories to keep the action going. The 49 piece The Infinity Saga Captain America and Hydra Face-Off Set is priced at $9.99, set to release August 2021. Pre-orders are not live it can be found here.