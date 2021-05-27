newsbreak-logo
Lawsuit claims inadequate early voting sites in Troy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — Elections officials in an upstate New York county are accused of failing to provide adequate early voting sites for people living in racially diverse neighborhoods of Troy in a lawsuit filed Thursday by the state’s attorney general.

The lawsuit filed in state court in Rensselaer County alleges that the county Board of Elections and its two commissioners ignored the state’s early voting law mandate to provide “adequate and equitable access” to residents of Troy, home to most of the county’s Black, Hispanic and lower-income communities.

Residents of northern city neighborhoods have to travel across town to vote early, passing centrally located sites that could provide equitable access, according to the lawsuit filed by Attorney General Letitia James.

“The Rensselaer County BOE has repeatedly refused to make early voting sites widely accessible to residents, unlawfully denying low-income and communities of color fair and equal opportunity to vote,” James said in a prepared release.

Messages were left with the Republican and Democratic commissioners named in the lawsuit.

As part of the lawsuit, James is seeking a court order to force elections officials to select an equitable site in advance of the June 22 primary election.

