Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Statistical Analysis and its Business Applications in Data Science

By admet751
admet.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatistics is a science involved with assortment, evaluation, interpretation, and presentation of information. In Statistics, we usually wish to research a inhabitants. Chances are you’ll think about a inhabitants as a group of issues, individuals, or objects beneath experiment or research. It’s normally not doable to realize entry to all of the knowledge from the whole inhabitants attributable to logistical causes. So, after we wish to research a inhabitants, we usually choose a pattern.

www.admet.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Statistical Analysis#Data Mining#Data Aggregation#Data Analysis#Economic Analysis#Risk Analysis#Bell#Statistical Information#Statistical Phrases#Instructional Analysis#Analyses#Experimental Outcomes#Quantitative Variables#Dataset#Descriptive Statistics#Knowledge Factors#Database#Surveys#Unbiased Variables
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Heterogeneous Data Fusion Considering Spatial Correlations using Graph Convolutional Networks and its Application in Air Quality Prediction

Heterogeneous data are commonly adopted as the inputs for some models that predict the future trends of some observations. Existing predictive models typically ignore the inconsistencies and imperfections in heterogeneous data while also failing to consider the (1) spatial correlations among monitoring points or (2) predictions for the entire study area. To address the above problems, this paper proposes a deep learning method for fusing heterogeneous data collected from multiple monitoring points using graph convolutional networks (GCNs) to predict the future trends of some observations and evaluates its effectiveness by applying it in an air quality predictions scenario. The essential idea behind the proposed method is to (1) fuse the collected heterogeneous data based on the locations of the monitoring points with regard to their spatial correlations and (2) perform prediction based on global information rather than local information. In the proposed method, first, we assemble a fusion matrix using the proposed RBF-based fusion approach; second, based on the fused data, we construct spatially and temporally correlated data as inputs for the predictive model; finally, we employ the spatiotemporal graph convolutional network (STGCN) to predict the future trends of some observations. In the application scenario of air quality prediction, it is observed that (1) the fused data derived from the RBF-based fusion approach achieve satisfactory consistency; (2) the performances of the prediction models based on fused data are better than those based on raw data; and (3) the STGCN model achieves the best performance when compared to those of all baseline models. The proposed method is applicable for similar scenarios where continuous heterogeneous data are collected from multiple monitoring points scattered across a study area.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market 2019 by Services, Solution, Application, Business Analysis, Currents Trends, Statistics, and Investment Opportunities to 2024

Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024. The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per...
Sciencemathworks.com

Extreme values statistical analysis library

This library provides many interesting tools for the analysis of extreme events. 1) Basic functions (density function, cumulative distribution function, inverse-cdf, random generator, parameter estimation) for many statistical distributions :. a) Generalized extreme value distribution. b) Gumbel distribution. c) Logistic distribution. d) Normal distribution. e) Uniform distribution. f) Exponential distribution...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How to Snap Out of a Data Science Slump

Our weekly selection of must-read Editors’ Picks and original features. What do you do when things aren’t going the way you were hoping they would? Whether it’s a machine learning model that required too much tinkering, a job offer that never materialized, or just a passing “wait, it’s almost June?!” moment of terror, we all face a setback (or worse) every once in a while. We found inspiration in our recent conversation with data scientist and TDS author Carolina Bento, whose pragmatic approach to problem-solving might resonate with you, too: “Sometimes, when I get stuck, I think about how I can approach the problem from a different angle.”
Energy Industrytdworld.com

Harness the Power of Data Science to Streamline Vegetation Management

Managing vegetation and tree growth around power lines is an important responsibility that rests on the shoulders (and budgets) of utilities. It plays a critical role in fire hazard mitigation and ensures the reliability of the grid, but it’s a costly process that can be greatly improved with modern, data-driven optimizations.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Soluble Glass Market 2021 Regional Production Volume, Business Operation Data Analysis, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2031

The international research report on Soluble Glass Market report 2021 gives a useful survey for the industry players to understand competitive Soluble Glass market scenario. It also provides an analysis on market-size, shares supply-demand analysis, sales value and volume study of different industries combined with Soluble Glass division study, with respect to important topographical regions. The worldwide Soluble Glass industry report consists of the current evolution in the global industry and crucial elements that affect the overall growth of the Soluble Glass market.
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Statistical Process Control Software Market 2019 Service-Types, Development, Market Share, User-Demand, Industry Size, Top-Companies, Future-Growth, Regional Analysis & Business-Opportunities 2024

The global Statistical Process Control Software market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Statistical Process Control Software market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
Computersarxiv.org

Towards a Rigorous Statistical Analysis of Empirical Password Datasets

In this paper we consider the following problem: given $N$ independent samples from an unknown distribution $\mathcal{P}$ over passwords $pwd_1,pwd_2, \ldots$ can we generate high confidence upper/lower bounds on the guessing curve $\lambda_G \doteq \sum_{i=1}^G p_i$ where $p_i=\Pr[pwd_i]$ and the passwords are ordered such that $p_i \geq p_{i+1}$. Intuitively, $\lambda_G$ represents the probability that an attacker who knows the distribution $\mathcal{P}$ can guess a random password $pwd \leftarrow \mathcal{P}$ within $G$ guesses. Understanding how $\lambda_G$ increases with the number of guesses $G$ can help quantify the damage of a password cracking attack and inform password policies. Despite an abundance of large (breached) password datasets upper/lower bounding $\lambda_G$ remains a challenging problem. We introduce several statistical techniques to derive tighter upper/lower bounds on the guessing curve $\lambda_G$ which hold with high confidence. We apply our techniques to analyze $9$ large password datasets finding that our new lower bounds dramatically improve upon prior work. Our empirical analysis shows that even state-of-the-art password cracking models are significantly less guess efficient than an attacker who knows the distribution. When $G$ is not too large we find that our upper/lower bounds on $\lambda_G$ are both very close to the empirical distribution which justifies the use of the empirical distribution in settings where $G$ is not too large i.e., $G \ll N$ closely approximates $\lambda_G$. The analysis also highlights regions of the curve where we can, with high confidence, conclude that the empirical distribution significantly overestimates $\lambda_G$. Our new statistical techniques yield substantially tighter upper/lower bounds on $\lambda_G$ though there are still regions of the curve where the best upper/lower bounds diverge significantly.
SoftwareLumia UK

Power your business applications data with analytical and predictive insights

Successful digital transformation requires eliminating unnecessary barriers. To that end, we announced Azure Synapse Analytics in November 2019, where we removed the barriers between data warehousing and big data analytics. And in 2020, we took this a step further and announced Azure Synapse Link for Azure Cosmos DB to break down the barriers that had long existed between operational data and analytical systems.
Sciencedatasciencecentral.com

How to Build an Impressive Data Science Resume

To pursue a successful data scientist career, one requires a deep understanding of this domain's theoretical and practical aspects. But, there is one more important aspect of data science-related knowledge – the knowledge of writing a data scientist resume. An impressive resume must target the companies to meet their requirements...
Computersthreatpost.com

WP Statistics Bug Allows Attackers to Lift Data from WordPress Sites

The plugin, installed on hundreds of thousands of sites, allows anyone to filch database info without having to be logged in. WP Statistics, a plugin installed on more than 600,000 WordPress websites, has an SQL-injection security vulnerability that could let site visitors make off with all kinds of sensitive information from web databases, including emails, credit-card data, passwords and more.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Full Cycle Data Science (FCDS)

In today’s world, where acting without data is merely an opinion, a well-functioning data science unit is not just “nice to have”, but a strong requirement for business prosperity. Nevertheless, there’s no single recipe for how to make a data science unit successful. While many different formulas might work for...
Marketsreportsgo.com

Data Center Flash Storage Market Analysis Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2026

The latest research report on Data Center Flash Storage market delivers reliable and informative insights pertaining to the growth trajectory of this business space over the forecast period 2020 TO 2026. It expounds the current as well as past growth dynamics to help industry partakers invest their resources in areas with strong profit potential. Moreover, the report identifies the prevailing challenges and chalks out methodologies to counter their impact.
Computersai-summary.com

Summary: 20 Core Data Science Concepts for Beginners

A dataset comes in different flavors such as numerical data, categorical data, text data, image data, voice data, and video data. Data wrangling is an important step in data preprocessing and includes several processes like data importing, data cleaning, data structuring, string processing, HTML parsing, handling dates and times, handling missing data, and text mining.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
TechRadar

How visual programming powers complex data science

As data science continues to grow up and pushes toward production, one question keeps coming up with practice team leaders: What is the appropriate way to do data science - coding or visual programming? However, these are simply two different ways of expressing a program’s logic. What practice team leaders should really be asking instead is: What is the appropriate type of programming environment for my data science team?
Marketscoleofduty.com

Data Center IT Equipment Market: 2027 Industry Top Players, Types, Application, Regions, Global Analysis, Segments and Trends by 2025

The rising need for data security is resulting in an increasing number of data centers that led to increasing demand for the data center equipment, thus boosting the growth of the data center IT equipment market. Moreover, the increasing amount of data produced is a growing demand for the servers, storage system, which directly impacts on the growth of the data center IT equipment market. The shorter lifespan of the equipment is creating a significant opportunity for the market player of the data center IT equipment market. Rapid growth in the IT infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of the data center IT equipment market.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

JavaScript for Data Analysis

On the demise of cameras in favor of camera-equipped mobile phones, Chase Jarvis once quipped, “The best camera is the one that’s with you.” In other words, portability and convenience outweigh technical differences in resolution, color, bokeh, etc. If you want to take a picture, a camera in your hand is better than a camera left at home.
Educationtowardsdatascience.com

What to study before a Data Science interview

A guide that helped me ace my interviews successfully and land job offers!. It’s 2:34 PM on a Friday, you are wrapping up your week to relax on the weekend or are still applying to several applications and you get an email from an HR recruiter asking your availability for the first round of interviews. This is great news! What to do now?
SoftwareVentureBeat

Databricks unifies data science and engineering with a federated data mesh

During its online Data + AI Summit conference, Databricks today unveiled Databricks Machine Learning, a platform that lets data science teams build AI models based on the AutoML framework. The offering follows yesterday’s launch of an open source Delta Sharing project that lets organizations employ a protocol to securely share...