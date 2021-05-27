Statistical Analysis and its Business Applications in Data Science

Heterogeneous data are commonly adopted as the inputs for some models that predict the future trends of some observations. Existing predictive models typically ignore the inconsistencies and imperfections in heterogeneous data while also failing to consider the (1) spatial correlations among monitoring points or (2) predictions for the entire study area. To address the above problems, this paper proposes a deep learning method for fusing heterogeneous data collected from multiple monitoring points using graph convolutional networks (GCNs) to predict the future trends of some observations and evaluates its effectiveness by applying it in an air quality predictions scenario. The essential idea behind the proposed method is to (1) fuse the collected heterogeneous data based on the locations of the monitoring points with regard to their spatial correlations and (2) perform prediction based on global information rather than local information. In the proposed method, first, we assemble a fusion matrix using the proposed RBF-based fusion approach; second, based on the fused data, we construct spatially and temporally correlated data as inputs for the predictive model; finally, we employ the spatiotemporal graph convolutional network (STGCN) to predict the future trends of some observations. In the application scenario of air quality prediction, it is observed that (1) the fused data derived from the RBF-based fusion approach achieve satisfactory consistency; (2) the performances of the prediction models based on fused data are better than those based on raw data; and (3) the STGCN model achieves the best performance when compared to those of all baseline models. The proposed method is applicable for similar scenarios where continuous heterogeneous data are collected from multiple monitoring points scattered across a study area.