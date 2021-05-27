newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Two new studies indicate COVID-19 vaccine immunity lasts at least a year

By Justine Coleman
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrkpP_0aDcEjjV00

Two new studies indicate that the COVID-19 vaccine could give recipients immunity to the virus for at least a year, and potentially longer, raising more questions about whether certain individuals will require booster shots.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that the studies imply that many people who contracted COVID-19 about a year ago, recovered and now have been vaccinated will likely not need the extra shots.

But the studies and experts suggest that people who never caught the virus will most likely require a booster, as will other previously infected individuals who do not have a strong immune response.

One of the studies found that B cells that hold a memory of the virus linger in a person’s bone marrow and can produce antibodies to fight COVID-19 when necessary.

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis associate professor Ali Ellebedy led a team for that research, published in the journal Nature on Monday.

The researchers studied the blood of 77 people every three months beginning about a month after getting infected with COVID-19. The antibody levels in these patients plummeted four months after initial infection and then started a steadier decline.

“It tells me that even if you got infected, it doesn’t mean that you have a super immune response,” Ellebedy told the Times.

The team also collected bone marrow samples from 19 people about seven months after contracting the virus, finding 15 with the applicable B cells and four without.

The other research indicated that the B cells can grow and become more powerful for at least a year after the person first contracted COVID-19. That study, however, was posted to a website that publishes research before it’s peer-reviewed, according to the Times.

Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University in New York, led this B cell study, which also found that these cells can be powerful enough to combat variants after initial infection and then vaccination. The ability to fight variants would invalidate reasoning that boosters are needed to resist COVID-19 variants.

“People who were infected and get vaccinated really have a terrific response, a terrific set of antibodies, because they continue to evolve their antibodies,” Nussenzweig told the Times. “I expect that they will last for a long time.”

In Nussenzweigh’s study, the researchers examined blood from 63 people who had coronavirus a year prior, with most having mild symptoms. Twenty-six of these people had gotten at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

The immune systems of people without the vaccine demonstrated a lower immune response against all forms of the virus, especially the variant first found in South Africa, indicating that COVID-19 infection alone did not lead to immunity.

These results contradict an argument that those who contracted COVID-19 do not need the vaccine because they’re immune.

Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.) is among the Republicans who have said they don't plan on getting the vaccine after previously being infected with the virus last year.

The studies come amid discussions over whether booster shots will be necessary to protect the public from COVID-19 as variants spread, and as the U.S. is still fighting to reach the so-called herd immunity point.

President Biden ’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that it’s unclear when a booster shot will be needed for the vaccine — but that it probably will be at some point.

“I don’t anticipate that the durability of the vaccine protection is going to be infinite — it’s just not,” Fauci said during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing. “So I imagine we will need, at some time, a booster."

Executives at Pfizer and Moderna, whose companies have made billions from their vaccines, said last week that the first booster shots could be necessary for Americans who got their shots early this year as soon as the fall.

The Hill

The Hill

222K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Immune Systems#Immune Cells#Herd Immunity#Blood Cells#Medical Research#Nature Medicine#The New York Times#Rockefeller University#Nussenzweigh#Pfizer Biontech#Republicans#Senate Appropriations#Americans#Covid 19 Infection#Vaccination#Initial Infection#Antibodies#Bone Marrow Samples#Recipients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Science
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthNaturalNews

Everyone vaccinated for covid will DIE, warns French virologist

(Natural News) There is no chance of long-term survival for anyone who received a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injection, according to leading French virologist Luc Montagnier. Everyone who is getting jabbed for the Chinese Virus will die, he reportedly stated during a recent interview, which you can watch below at Brighteon.com.
Public HealthWKRC

Who will be first in line to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The CEOs of both Pfizer and Moderna say we may need booster shots for the coronavirus vaccine as early as September. It’s hard to believe since some of us have just become fully vaccinated with the first round of the COVID-19 vaccines, but scientists are now developing another round of vaccines. One of the main reasons are the variants, which continue to pop up.
KidsAllentown Morning Call

How to boost kids’ immune system

A strong immune system protects your child from infections caused by germs such as viruses, fungi and bacteria. When a child’s immune system is not working correctly, they become more susceptible to flu, cold and other serious illnesses. To prevent this from happening, you need to feed your child foods that help strengthen her immune system.
PharmaceuticalsWMUR.com

Can someone who never received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose become fully vaccinated?

QUESTION: "My son-in-law received his first Pfizer shot in January, but never got his second. Can he still become fully vaccinated?" - Susan. ANSWER: "If for whatever reason you have not received your second dose of vaccine and it was due many weeks or even months ago, you can still go ahead and get that second dose of vaccine at any time. We do recommend you do that so you can have maximal protection that the vaccine affords."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Popular Science

There are more immunocompromised Americans than we think, and that’s a problem with COVID-19 vaccines

The COVID-19 pandemic has held an extra layer of uncertainty for immunocompromised people, who in some cases face an increased risk of contracting severe disease. As the Washington Post recently reported, researchers are also concerned about whether vaccines offer sufficient protection for certain immunocompromised people, like transplant recipients and people with blood cancers—leaving them potentially at-risk for a serious case of COVID-19 as the CDC’s new unmasking guidelines come into effect.
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

COVID booster shot will likely be needed within a year of vaccination, Dr. Fauci says

While the world may be opening up because of the increase in Covid-19 vaccinations, top medical experts say there may be another round of shots needed within about a year. A booster Covid-19 vaccine for people who have already been vaccinated may be needed as soon as eight to 12 months after their second shot, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Public HealthThe Hill

People could need COVID-19 booster shots as soon as September, says Moderna CEO

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said Wednesday that the nation’s vulnerable populations, including front-line workers, could need COVID-19 vaccine booster shots by September. Bancel told Axios in an email that the timeline fits those who received their first doses in December or January and that booster shots in early fall could be useful in getting ahead of an outbreak.
Public HealthWBTV

Distracted nurse gives woman 6 doses of COVID vaccine in a single shot

ROME (CBS News) - A 23-year-old Italian woman who was mistakenly given six doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine all at once was released from a hospital on Monday without having suffered any apparent adverse reactions, local health authorities said. The incident occurred on Sunday morning at the Noa Hospital in Massa, in Tuscany.
Medical & Biotechbiopharminternational.com

Sanofi and GSK Report Strong Immune Response with COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline reported that their adjuvanted recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated strong immune responses across all adult age groups in a Phase II trial. Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced on May 17, 2021 that their adjuvanted recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate achieved strong rates of neutralizing antibody responses in all...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says This One Thing Is Most Likely to Cause COVID After Vaccination

Since the first two COVID vaccines were first approved six months ago, we've been hearing that they're about 95 percent effective. But what you may not realize is that the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID cases, which still leaves a chance of asymptomatic infection and a small margin of vaccine recipients who could come down with a symptomatic case. The point of the vaccine, however, is to stop severe cases and based on the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's doing its job. According to their findings as of April 30, only 1,155 of the 101 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have come down with a severe or fatal case of COVID, meaning 0.001 percent. However, there is one clear commonality among those who develop COVID after vaccination.