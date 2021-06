Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 (ANI): Days after Imran Khan's visit to Saudi Arabia, rice charity by the kingdom has triggered a political row in Pakistan as people are viewing it as an outcome of what the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been calling a "highly successful visit."The announcement of 19,032 bags of rice from a Saudi aid agency came after Pak PM's trip to the kingdom, which caused it to be linked to the visit, Dawn newspaper reported.