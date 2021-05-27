newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Shell Oil sells Alabama refinery to Vertex for $75 million

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Shell Oil Co. said Thursday it will sell an Alabama refinery designed to produce 90,000 barrels of crude oil and other products daily to Texas-based Vertex Energy for $75 million.

Shell said the cash deal was part of its plan to shed refineries that aren’t aligned with trading hubs, chemical plants and marketing businesses.

“The sale of the Mobile refinery shows that we are making good progress delivering on our manufacturing strategy,” Robin Mooldijk, an executive vice president for manufacturing, said in a statement. “We’re becoming better positioned to deliver resilient returns and meet the increasingly diverse needs of our customers.”

Located on the northern end of Mobile Bay, the refinery will offer jobs to its current workforce as it changes hands. Aside from the refinery complex, Vertex will purchase its hydrocarbon inventory at the time the sale is complete, which could add from $65 million to $85 million to the deal.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

467K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
State
Alabama State
Mobile, AL
Business
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Mobile, AL
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refinery#Oil Products#Oil Refineries#Crude Oil#Inventory#Ap#Shell Oil Co#Texas Based Vertex Energy#Chemical Plants#Trading Hubs#Sale#Marketing Businesses#Mobile Bay#Strategy#Resilient Returns#Ala
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

China’s manufacturing holds steady, rebound leveling off

BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing held steady in May, a survey showed Monday, adding to signs a post-pandemic rebound is leveling off. A monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by an industry group and the national statistics agency stood at 51 on a 50-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing. That was little-changed from April’s 51.1.
StocksPosted by
The Associated Press

Asian stocks lower after Wall St ends May with gains

BEIJING (AP) — Major Asian stock markets fell Monday after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated while Seoul swung between small gains and losses. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended last week...
Mobile, ALElectronic Frontier Foundations

How A Camera Patent Was Used to Sue Non-Profits, Cities, and Public Schools

Patent trolls are everyone’s problem. A study from 2019 showed that 32% of patent troll lawsuits are directed at small and medium-sized businesses. We told the stories of some of those small businesses in our Saved by Alice project. But some patent trolls go even further. Hawk Technology LLC doesn’t...