Lancaster County, PA

Strong storms cause flooding inside Shady Maple Farm Market

By CBS21 News
local21news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER COUNTY — The strong storms that hit Central Pennsylvania Wednesday evening caused damage across the area. The heavy rain also caused the automatic doors at the Shady Maple Farm Market to stay stuck open causing water to come flowing into the building. A spokesperson for the Shady Maple Farm...

