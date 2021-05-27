Suspect in Salina mother’s killing arrested after standoff

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A man who eluded capture for three months after being charged in a Salina woman’s death has been captured, law enforcement officials announced.

Nelson Gerrod Hull III, 35, of Salina, was arrested Wednesday after a 2.5 hour standoff in Salina.

He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Courtney Ann Hoffman, 36, who was found shot to death inside a car in February in Salina.

Authorities determined Hull was at a Salina home Wednesday and city, state and federal officers surrounded the home.

Hull surrendered after 2.5 hours when chemical agents were sent into the home, according to a news release from the Salina police department. He was booked into the Saline County jail.