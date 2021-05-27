newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

What’s next for Fintech, and how banks can leverage new-wave technologies to deliver superior services to all

By admet751
admet.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fintech sector has skilled a interval of speedy development over the previous yr. As noted by the World Bank, aside from lending, digital monetary providers grew throughout the board, notably in rising markets. In line with the report, Fintech is seen because the pathway to inexpensive monetary providers, which is crucial for each poverty discount and financial development. And, at a time when face-to-face and bodily interactions are seen as having danger, customers are flocking to digital banking providers to transact.

www.admet.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Technologies#Financial Innovation#Digital Innovation#Core Banking#Banks And Banking#The World Bank#Dfi#O M#Group#Non Apac#World Financial#Afa#Fintech Providers#Leverage#Digital Banking Providers#Web Banking#Contactless Banking#Customers#Value Adding Providers#Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Fintech
News Break
Huawei
Related
EconomyItproportal

How banks can leverage their digital experiences to remain competitive

During the pandemic, entire industries have experienced seismic shifts from their modus operandi to almost entirely digital undertakings. One industry in particular that this applies to is banking. Banking is traditionally viewed as a legacy industry that can be slow to respond to the changing times of society, however it is also an essential service that most people can’t do without. As such, banks’ digital experience offerings are increasingly important in the context of the post-pandemic world.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Embedded Financial Services Can Offer Better User Experience, Fintech Modulr Explains

a Payments as a Service API Platform for digital businesses, notes that embedded financial services can be considered the fourth platform. UK-based Modulr writes in a blog post that embedded financial services have kicked off an “exciting innovations race.” The company also mentions that non-traditional financial services providers such as Google or Ebay have managed to acquire a considerable market edge over their competitors by providing financial services within their online platforms, enabling clients to take advantage of a wide range of functionalities without “ever leaving the brand.”
Economyfinextra.com

Next Generation Agency Services for Digital Banking

In the UK, about 55 million individuals and six million businesses have a bank account. Roughly 85% of these accounts are held at just four banks, and over 95% are held in the eight largest banks. Such is the depth of UK financial services, these eight banks are only the...
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

FinTech’s New Normal - The Post Pandemic Landscape

For financial services institutions, much of what was road mapped for 2020 was ripped up or, at the very least, put on ice in response to the sucker punch that was the coronavirus global pandemic. At the time of writing, the world has been in ‘pandemic mode’ for over a...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Kyivstar's Smart Money Wins 'Best Fintech Service' At Leaders In Fintech And Digital Banking Awards

AMSTERDAM, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that its operating company in Ukraine, Kyivstar, has received the Best Fintech Service award for its pioneering financial service application, Smart Money, at the Leaders in Fintech and Digital Banking Awards 2021.
Economyfinextra.com

The three ways traditional financial services can take on fintech

There really is no overstating just how operationally different a fintech company is to a traditional, established, financial services organisation. Fintechs are digitally native companies – they’re born on the cloud – and this imparts a high degree of agility into their DNA. It makes them capable of analysing customer data in creative ways and offer new, personalised services that cut right to the heart of their user’s challenges.
EconomyAmerican Banker

OCC chief signals new direction on bank supervision, fintech policy

WASHINGTON — The new head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency warned that some banks are taking undue risks and signaled a more conservative approach than his predecessors toward fintech firms seeking national bank charters. In wide-ranging remarks prepared for congressional testimony, acting Comptroller Michael Hsu suggested...
Retailhackernoon.com

7 Ways Banks Can Use Conversational AI to Stay Relevant In Today's FinTech Era

FinTech companies are posing a big threat to traditional banks and are set to replace them. They have gained immense popularity in a short period thanks to their flexible business practices, use of technology, and customer-focused services. Due to this, we are slowly seeing the market share of traditional banks slowly but surely decrease. Meanwhile, the market share of these FinTech companies is steadily growing.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

FinTech Partners Ease Banks Into Blockchain

Bank-FinTech partnerships can provide valuable guidance and technology for financial institutions to modernize and even dip their toes into emerging tools like blockchain. This week’s roundup finds fresh support for collaboration to boost open banking adoption. Customers Bank Embraces Blockchain With Tassat. With a focus on B2B payments digitization and...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Fintech Technologies Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Tala, Commonbond, Kabbage

The latest independent research document on Global Fintech Technologies examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Fintech Technologies market report advocates analysis of PitchBook, Circle, Avant, Stripe, Enfusion, Braintree, Addepar, Tala, Commonbond, Kabbage, YapStone, TransferWise, Wealthfront, SoFi, Morningstar, Adyen, Lending Club, BillGuard & Robinhood.
Worldthefintechtimes.com

The Fintech Megathon 2021 Brings Together the UAE’s Fintechs To Collaborate and Innovate New Tech

The Fintech Megathon 2021 was launched in the United Arab Emirates under the patronage of His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy (MoE) and Chairman of the Board of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). The first-of-a-kind nationwide megathon aimed at furthering the development of the fintech industry by bringing together a large array of startups specialised in financial services technology.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

After plans to exit consumer banking, what's next for Citi Malaysia?

KUALA LUMPUR (May 22): News of Citigroup Inc selling its consumer banking assets in 13 markets — including Malaysia — caught many by surprise. For Citi Malaysia — with a new chief in the driving seat and a major structural shift on the cards — what is the game plan?
EconomyBenzinga

How Can Fintech Companies Use GDPR As An Advantage?

The biggest advantage that fintech companies have is their flexibility and ability to adjust to new trends quickly. Traditional industries lack this fluidity which is why they are slower to respond to the changes that the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) requires. Even though non-compliance with GDPR legislation can cause serious financial and reputational harm, many of the traditional financial institutions are simply not ready to comply with the GDPR.
Worldbitcoin.com

Zimbabwe's Biggest Bank Looks at Methods to 'Leverage Cryptocurrencies'

One of Zimbabwe’s biggest financial institutions, CBZ Holdings says it is looking at ways it could “leverage cryptocurrencies and other emerging digital innovations.” According to the financial institution’s chairperson, Marc Holtzman, CBZ “is open-minded about new innovations, as these could open up new opportunities going forward.”. Innovations Opening up New...
Economybizjournals

Exclusive: New fintech venture helping banks handle refunds raises $10M

A new fintech venture born from a Northern Virginia consulting firm is laying groundwork to speed up growth of its digital payment platform — armed with a fresh $10 million. McLean-based Verituity, whose platform aims to streamline and modernize treasury services for banks and their customers, has closed a Series A round led by ForgePoint Capital and Ardent Venture Partners, Verituity President and CEO Ben Turner told us Monday. Don Dixon, managing director at ForgePoint, and Phil Bronner, co-founder and general partner at Ardent, will join the company’s board as part of the investment.
Healthaccountingtoday.com

Auditors leverage technology lessons from pandemic

Auditors are taking advantage of the remote auditing capabilities they used during the pandemic to do more types of audits and expand priorities like fraud detection and cybersecurity. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many audit firms and internal audit departments to operate remotely, but now as more parts of the...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

UK’s FCA To FinTechs: You’re Not Banks

Great Britain’s chief financial watchdog has a message for FinTech startups operating in the U.K.: stop comparing yourself to banks. The Financial Conduct Authority this week ordered more than 300 FinTechs to contact their customers to remind them of the risk of keeping money in accounts that aren’t protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, which insures deposits.
Personal Financecrowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Starling Bank Explains how their Overdraft Facility can Serve as Short-Term Safety Net for Clients

UK-based digital bank Starling notes that their overdraft can serve as a short-term “safety net” for eligible or qualified personal customers. The Starling Bank team writes in a blog post that if you don’t have enough funds in your account to cover essential payments or have seen a sudden drop in your earnings, then their flexible overdraft may help.