Viroqua Middle School names Students of the Month for May
Viroqua Middle School has announced its Students of the Month for May. Students of the Month include Finnegan Curley (Library), Olivia Willis (Physical Education and Information Processing), Weston Benzing (Grade 5), Sawyer Turben (Art), Tanner Bast (Physical Education), Savanah Zitzner (Grade 7), Lauryn Kowalczyk (Grade 6), Talon Lepke (Grade 6), Ezra Hegdahl (Art), Jackson Finney (Grade 7), Landen Starr (Grade 8), Eli Lenz (Music), Serenity Mercer (Grade 8) and Brenna Rogers (Grade 5).lacrossetribune.com