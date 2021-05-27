Viroqua Middle School names Students of the Month for May

Laci Sheldon, Viroqua-local and graduate of Viroqua High School, is stepping into the role of McIntosh Memorial Library’s youth services director. Sheldon has been employed at McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua since January 2019. Formerly, she was working with adult programming and outreach and has been involved in keystone projects such as Viroqua’s Growing Forward Together Garden and Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources. Sheldon said she really looks forward to connecting with the children in the community and their parents as well.