Viroqua, WI

Viroqua Middle School names Students of the Month for May

La Crosse Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViroqua Middle School has announced its Students of the Month for May. Students of the Month include Finnegan Curley (Library), Olivia Willis (Physical Education and Information Processing), Weston Benzing (Grade 5), Sawyer Turben (Art), Tanner Bast (Physical Education), Savanah Zitzner (Grade 7), Lauryn Kowalczyk (Grade 6), Talon Lepke (Grade 6), Ezra Hegdahl (Art), Jackson Finney (Grade 7), Landen Starr (Grade 8), Eli Lenz (Music), Serenity Mercer (Grade 8) and Brenna Rogers (Grade 5).

Viroqua, WI
Wisconsin Education
Grade School, School Education, Art School, Music Education, Viroqua Middle School, Students
