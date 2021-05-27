newsbreak-logo
Soigne brings a funhouse of ‘Fantazzical Beings’ to Dollhaus II

By Daniel Israel
Hudson Reporter
 3 days ago
Brian “Soigne” Wilson has opened his first solo exhibition at the Dollhaus II art gallery in Bayonne. The show, which opened on May 21, will run until July 4. The Dollhaus II is at 23 Cottage Street, open Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.xdollhausx.com or call 201-360-0894.

