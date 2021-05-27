Francisco Blvd East lane closure – May 28 and May 30
This weekend, the City's sub consultant, BKF Engineers, will be gathering existing data for the Francisco Boulevard East Resurfacing project. This work will require a lane closure along Francisco Blvd East between Vivian Street and Grand Avenue. This will occur on Friday, May 28th at 9pm to Saturday, May 29th at 6am and on Saturday, May 29th at 9pm to Sunday, May 30th at 6am. Traffic control will be set up to allow two way traffic on the one lane road by utilizing flaggers. Thank you for patience during these traffic delays.