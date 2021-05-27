Francisco Blvd East lane closure – May 28 and May 30

After completing the two concrete bridge columns, the contractor has been working on setting up the supports (also known as falsework) needed to construct the bridge deck. Additionally, the outer walls of the two abutments at both ends of the bridge have been completed. In the coming weeks, the contractor will be focusing on finishing up the falsework for the bridge deck and constructing the soldier pile wall that will support the southern abutment. The project is over 40% complete and is estimated to be finished sometime in the Fall of this year.