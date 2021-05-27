When a Client's Dreams Are Broken

When people think about grief and loss, they often bring to mind the death of a loved one. But there are many other types of loss as well, and every loss triggers grief. My last article for WealthManagement.com focused on the pervasive relationship losses your clients have experienced since COVID-19. Today we turn to another type: intrapsychic loss. This is the loss of dreams, visions and plans for the future. It frequently occurs in our lives – everything from infertility to divorce to not getting into a hoped-for college. Death causes intrapsychic loss too, as we let go of the physical presence of the person and the dreams and plans we had with that person.