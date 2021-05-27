Cancel
House committee takes first steps in looking at Atlanta crime rates

By Cindy Morley
insideradvantage.com
The crime rate in Atlanta is startling. Reports indicate the Atlanta Police Department investigated 157 homicides in 2020 — up from 99 the previous year — and the highest in more than two decades. This has caught the attention of state leaders and even led House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) to call for hearings and an investigation by the House Public Safety and Homeland Security. They held their first meeting Wednesday and began mapping out a plan.

