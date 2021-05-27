House committee takes first steps in looking at Atlanta crime rates
The crime rate in Atlanta is startling. Reports indicate the Atlanta Police Department investigated 157 homicides in 2020 — up from 99 the previous year — and the highest in more than two decades. This has caught the attention of state leaders and even led House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) to call for hearings and an investigation by the House Public Safety and Homeland Security. They held their first meeting Wednesday and began mapping out a plan.insideradvantage.com