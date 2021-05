The top half of the schedule countdown continues today, holiday weekend or not, as the Northwestern Wildcats clock in at No. 5 in our toughest matchups ranking. The 2020 Big Ten West Division champs, Northwestern’s second division title in the past three years, took a big upset loss in Spartan Stadium, and speaking personally that sure was a great game to have picked to sit in the press box for. Despite some talk during the offseason of NFL interest in head coach Pat Fitzgerald, the Wildcats kept their alumnus at the helm. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at how NU did last season and why the Wildcats clock in at No. 5 heading into the 2021 season.