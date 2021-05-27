RIH…Clayton County Commissioner Sonna Singelton Gregory 😢. She was a passionate and dedicated public servant until her last day opening the Clayton County Northwest Senior Center just this past weekend while in obvious pain. Please pray for her family.
Jonesboro and Clayton County are heartbroken over the passing of our dear Clayton County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairwoman and District 1 Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory, an outstanding leader, faithful servant, and citizen. Commissioner Gregory fought the good fight giving her all to her family and constituents she wholeheartedly loved and served willingly and devotedly since 2007.bwcatlantasouth.com