Military

VFW Post 5749 Recognized for 75th Anniversary

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the May 25 City Council meeting, Mayor Kathy Bailey recognized the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Loveland Post 5749 for its 75th anniversary. VFW Post 5749’s members fought on foreign soil to maintain our nation’s freedom and democracy. Members of the post serve our country again by supporting troops and remembering the fallen at funerals and patriotic holidays. The lodge has faithfully and fraternally served the community of Loveland for the past 75 years.

