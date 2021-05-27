VFW Post 5749 Recognized for 75th Anniversary

Veterans, community members come together to reinstate remembrance event at Fir Hill Cemetery.On March 11, the United States recognized the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic and remembered the 527,726 Americans who had died from the coronavirus up to that point. On Memorial Day, Americans commemorate those more than 1.1 million soldiers who have died in U.S. wars since the Civil War. In Sandy, officers of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4273, hosted their annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Fir Hill Cemetery on Monday, May 31. Last year, the group canceled the event because of concerns amidst...