Geneseo, NY

Historic McClellan House listed for sale in Geneseo

By MATT LEADER matt@livingstonnews.com
thelcn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENESEO – The historic McClellan House at 26 Main St. in the village has been listed for sale on the real estate website Zillow.com. When it was first listed May 19, the asking price for the seven-bedroom, two-bathroom house was $474,900. It’s since been cut to $464,900. Livingston County property...

County
Livingston County, NY
City
Geneseo, NY
City
Livingston, NY
