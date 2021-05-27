newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland County, OK

County Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting Wednesday

By Submitted
Norman Transcript
 3 days ago

The Cleveland County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will hold its next regular quarterly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2 at Norman Regional Hospital in the Board Room. The meeting is open to the public, and anyone interested in attending is welcome. The committee is a planning group designated...

www.normantranscript.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cleveland County, OK
Norman, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Cleveland, OK
Cleveland County, OK
Government
City
Norman, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Emergency Response#Business Planning#Public Release#Lepc#Norman Regional Hospital#Review#Membership#Contact Geri Wellborn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

City could revoke mask mandate Tuesday

The Norman City Council could rescind all of its COVID-19 pandemic ordinances, including the city’s mask mandate, during its meeting Tuesday night, an agenda shows. Mayor Breea Clark told The Transcript Monday there will be presentations of the current state of the pandemic from the University of Oklahoma’s COVID Dr. Dale Bratzler, Norman Regional Health System’s Dr. Kate Cook and Cleveland County Regional Health Director Jackie Kanak.
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Former ODOC director appointed to vacant Oklahoma County Jail Trust seat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Joe Allbaugh, former director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Oklahoma County Jail Trust, officials announced Monday morning. According to a news release from the Oklahoma County Detention Center, during Monday’s Oklahoma County Commissioners meeting, members filled...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Former Oklahoma prisons boss picked for county jail trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system has been appointed to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners on Monday announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel. Allbaugh served as director of the Department of Corrections from 2016...
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

Cole requests funding for numerous community projects

NORMAN — With earmarks officially making a return in the U.S House of Representatives after 10 years of non-existence, Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole is being given an opportunity to propose spending that will go toward improving their districts and state. Earmarks — or as the current House Appropriations Committee chair...
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

Committee considers broadband options for Norman needs

NORMAN — The Norman City Council Oversight Committee considered how to best support local broadband and high-speed internet needs Thursday night, weighing options that included local partnerships and funding from federal dollars. Council members determined that while Norman residents have broadband options and accessibility, affordability and speed may be an...
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

Residents, commission oppose developments

Conflict between developers and property owners brought dueling opinions from attorneys on both sides during the Norman Planning Commission’s Thursday meeting. A housing developer intended to build near a flood plain area, and asked the commission to rezone it from agricultural to residential and allow a fee in lieu of installing a detention pond. An attorney for property owners claimed the request to sidestep a detention pond violated state law and Norman’s own city ordinances.
Cleveland County, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

Community pop-up event happening at Adams Elementary Saturday

Cleveland County residents seeking a free COVID-19 vaccine, family fun and information on assistance programs can attend a community pop-up event in Norman Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Adams Elementary — located at 817 Denison Dr. — families can hear a story time and stay for a car seat, games, COVID-19 vaccination and information on available assistance and services.
Cleveland County, OKNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

Notice is given that on the 16th day of June, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., in the Cleveland County Office Building, 201 S. Jones, Suite 200, in the City of Norman, the Sheriff of said County will offer for sale and sell, with appraisement, for cash, at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, all that certain real estate in Cleveland County, Oklahoma, to wit:
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Norman Transcript

Local COVID-19 hospitalizations down; Norman reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

In its update Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County over the past week, including nearly 50 in Norman. With 47 new cases recorded during the week of May 6-12, the City of Norman has now seen 14,303 cumulative COVID-19 cases. This week’s new case number is the same as last Wednesday’s, when the state also reported 47 new cases in Norman.
Oklahoma StateNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

No. PB-2020-175 NOTICE OF HEARING RETURN OF SALE. Notice is hereby given that JO LYNN MIKESKA, SHERRY SWEETIN-POWELL and STACY SWEETIN, the duly appointed, qualified and acting Co-Personal Representatives of the estate of LUQUITA JACQUELINE SWEETIN, deceased, have returned and presented for confirmation, and filed in said court their return of the sale of the following described real property of said estate, to-wit:
Norman, OKNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

INVITATION TO BID NUMBER 2122-02 FYE 2022 SIDEWALK HORIZONTAL SAW CUTTING PROJECT. Project Documents including Specifications and Drawings may be obtained at the Office of the City Engineer located at 201 West Gray Street, Building A, Norman, Oklahoma at no cost. Any person with disabilities, requiring special accommodations shall contact the City of Norman-City Controller, Purchasing Division no later than 7 days prior to bid opening.
Oklahoma StateNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons interested in the Estate of PATRICIA ANN FARR. Deceased, that on this date, Lois Sherwood produced and filed in the District Court of Cleveland County, State of Oklahoma, an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of said Decedent, and also filed in said Court a Petition praying for the probate of said Will, and that Letters Testamentary issue thereon to Lois Sherwood. Said Petition further prays that the heirs, devisees and legatees of said Decedent be determined with respect to waiver procedures as provided by the applicable statutes of the State of Oklahoma. Pursuant to an Order of said Court, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 10th day of June, 2021 at the hour of 9:00 o'clock A.M. has been appointed as the time for hearing said Petition and proving said Will, in the Courtroom of the undersigned Judge, or the Judge to whom this cause is assigned on said date, in the County Courthouse in the city of Norman, Cleveland County, Oklahoma, when and where all persons interested may appear and contest same as provided by law.
Oklahoma StateNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION TO CONFIRM SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND TO ALLOW AND APPORTION FEES AND EXPENSES AND MOTION TO ALLOW AND APPORTION ATTORNEYS FEES AND EXPENSES AND FOR ORDER DIRECTING DISBURSEMENT OF SALE PROCEEDS. THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA TO: Mary Priscilla Lara, individually and as Independent Executrix of...
Oklahoma StateNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

Notice is hereby given that Connie Haraughty, Guardian of the person and estate of David Wesley Cavnar, an incapacitated person, has presented for confirmation and filed in this Court on this 23rd day of April, 2021 her Return of Sale of all of the right, title and interest of said incapacitated person in and to the following described property:
Cleveland County, OKNorman Transcript

Sheriff, commissioners announce PIO transition

Sheriff Chris Amason and Cleveland County Commissioners Darry Stacy and Harold Haralson announced a shift in duties for two staff members. Joy Hampton, who served as the public information officer for the county sheriff’s office, will shift to county duties while Mendi Brandon, who served as the sheriff’s quartermaster, will take over as the new public information officer.
Oklahoma StateNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

VALERIE ANN HAMILTON, Deceased. All creditors having claims against Valerie Ann Hamilton. Deceased, are required to present the same, with a description of all security interests and other collateral (if any) held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to the named Administrator, c/o James L. Crumpley, 6301 Waterford Blvd., Suite 320, Oklahoma City, OK 73118, on or before the following presentment date: June 30, 2021, or the same will be forever barred.