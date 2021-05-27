County Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting Wednesday

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all persons interested in the Estate of PATRICIA ANN FARR. Deceased, that on this date, Lois Sherwood produced and filed in the District Court of Cleveland County, State of Oklahoma, an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of said Decedent, and also filed in said Court a Petition praying for the probate of said Will, and that Letters Testamentary issue thereon to Lois Sherwood. Said Petition further prays that the heirs, devisees and legatees of said Decedent be determined with respect to waiver procedures as provided by the applicable statutes of the State of Oklahoma. Pursuant to an Order of said Court, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 10th day of June, 2021 at the hour of 9:00 o'clock A.M. has been appointed as the time for hearing said Petition and proving said Will, in the Courtroom of the undersigned Judge, or the Judge to whom this cause is assigned on said date, in the County Courthouse in the city of Norman, Cleveland County, Oklahoma, when and where all persons interested may appear and contest same as provided by law.