Loveland Robotics Team Wins State Championship

The Glenelg High School robotics team recently won this year’s Chairman’s Award, the most prestigious award from FIRST Chesapeake. FIRST, which stands for “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology,” is an international robotics community that prepares young people for the future through inclusive, team-based robotics programming. The Chairman’s Award honors the team that best represents a model for others to emulate, embodies the mission of FIRST, and encourages more of today’s youth to become science and technology leaders.