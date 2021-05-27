Loveland Robotics Team Wins State Championship
Loveland High School’s Robotics Team 10464 The Bionic Tigers was recognized at the May 25 City Council meeting for its first-place win at the 2021 state championship. The team competed against 43 other teams from across Ohio to advance in the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) competition. Each team’s robots competed in autonomous and driver-controlled challenges. Team presentations and Q&A sessions with judges also factored into their scoring.www.lovelandoh.gov