Culpeper, VA

U.S. Air Force Band releases Memorial Day video filmed in Culpeper National Cemetery

By Allison Brophy Champion
Culpeper Star Exponent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Air Force Band's Memorial Day video filmed in Culpeper National Cemetery will be released at 4 p.m. this Friday, May 28 on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. The short, inspiring film is now posted at https://youtu.be/sz-qqvvULIk. The 2:22 footage features powerful music from the band, both on...

starexponent.com
