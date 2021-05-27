newsbreak-logo
Two Jump From Second-Floor Window To Escape Western Mass Home Fire, FD Says

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGs17_0aDcD9Gv00
The burnt-out house in which two residents jumped from a second-floor window in order to escape flames. Photo Credit: Drew Garrett/Springfield Fire Department

Two residents jumped from a second-floor window to escape a fire that was rapidly spreading through a home in Western Massachusetts.

The incident took place around 6::45 a.m., Thursday, May 27 at a home on Earl Street in Springfield, said the Springfield Fire Department.

According to fire officials, five people were home at the time of the fire and two people jumped out of a second-floor window to escape.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after jumping, the department said.

All of the occupants made it out safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross, they added.

The Spring Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the fire.

According to officials, the home sustained about $100,000 worth of damage.

