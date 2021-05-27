Cancel
Biden addresses Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis as famine looms, ‘large-scale abuses’ continue

By Conor Finnegan, ABC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — After months of ongoing fighting, reported atrocities, and hindered humanitarian aid, President Joe Biden has finally weighed in directly on the crisis in Ethiopia — issuing a warning late Wednesday about the “escalating violence,” “large-scale human rights abuses,” and the risk of “widespread famine.”. It’s an escalation of...

