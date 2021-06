In April, Boston Beer Co. founder and chairman Jim Koch sounded alarm bells within the beer industry: Spirits companies across the country, he said, were poised to make a huge legislative push that would “change the fundamental tax and regulatory structures of alcoholic beverages to tilt the current playing field in their favor.” Less than two months later, Koch’s prediction is playing out in New Jersey—and beer is fighting back. The Garden State quickly became a test case for the larger, national battle that’s likely to get more contentious.