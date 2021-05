The Belmont Marauder varsity football team wrapped up a season like no other on April 17. Coming into a season with so much uncertainty, the Marauders still found a way to make it a season to remember. Perhaps the most commonly known fact about the 2021 Belmont Marauder football season outside of the pandemic complicating everything, was that it marked the final year in the long tenure of beloved head coach Yann Kumin, better known as Coach Q.