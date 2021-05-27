newsbreak-logo
Lawsuit cites campus speech rule at University of Alabama

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 3 days ago
The University of Alabama is being sued for its rule that requires students to obtain a permit to speak on campus five days in advance. A conservative Christian group claims the rule violates state law that requires public colleges and universities to respect students' rights to free speech. The campus chapter of Alliance Defending Freedom and two student members filed the suit on Friday and argue that the campus requirement prevents the group's members from engaging fellow students in discussions on topics like gun control and federalism.

