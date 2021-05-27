Oklahoma Legislature wraps up 2021 regular session

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature wrapped up the 2021 regular legislative session on Thursday, one day before a constitutionally mandated deadline. The House and Senate both adjourned before noon after each chamber passed a bill making some minor modifications to the state’s medical marijuana laws. The House on Thursday also gave final approval to a measure that allows the governor to fill a U.S. Senate vacancy should one occur. Both of those bills now head to the governor’s desk.