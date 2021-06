Cherished items from Prince Philip's dynamic life with Queen Elizabeth are on display in two new exhibits coming to Windsor Castle in England and Holyroodhouse in Scotland. The magnificent robe he wore to watch his young wife begin her historic tenure on the throne at her Coronation in June 1953 is just one of the historic items on display. Others that celebrate his naval career and heritage, while some give insight to the whimsical and sometimes wacky gifts he received in his official role, including a wine cooler shaped like a giant grasshopper given to him by President Pompidou of France in 1972.