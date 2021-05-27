Matthew McConaughey wants position of leadership

Matthew McConaughey has condemned anti-maskers and insisted that wearing masks does not take away “identity and freedom”.The Oscar-winning actor, who is rumoured to be mulling a run for Texas state governor, said that usage of protective masks during the pandemic had been “politicised”.During an appearance on the YouTube talk show The Carlos Watson Show, McConaughey used the example of masks to argue that society had become needlessly divided.“I think the best example, for my mind, this last year is the damn dispute over the masks that got politicised,” the actor said. “Come on, man. I’m not believing you’re really...