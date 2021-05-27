Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Matthew McConaughey wants position of leadership

By Celebretainment
Rochester Sentinel
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew McConaughey is looking for a "leadership position". The 'Dallas Buyers Club' is uncertain where the future is going to take him, but he wants a job that will put him in a good place to "help others" and bring them together in some way.

www.rochsent.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Buyers Club#Leadership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesThe Mountaineer

'Hollywood forgot me': Matthew McConaughey opens up about his career

Actor Matthew McConaughey reflects his Hollywood career, including how he transitioned from romantic comedies and how an iconic unscripted moment from "The Wolf of Wall Street" came to be. Tags. Cnn. TownNews.com Content Exchange. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

More whispers that Matthew McConaughey may run for Texas Governor

Will he run? That’s the big question. Matthew McConaughey calls Austin home, and he has caught the attention of all Texans by hinting that he might just make a run to unseat current Governor Greg Abbott in November of 2022. Politico, an insider politics publication, claims the Oscar-winning actor is...
Texas Statethesalemnewsonline.com

Kate Hudson: Matthew McConaughey has a 'real chance' at becoming Governor of Texas

Kate Hudson believes Matthew McConaughey has a “real chance” of becoming Governor of Texas. The 51-year-old actor has been tipped for the political position and has hinted he may throw his hat in the ring officially, and his ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ co-star Kate has said she could see him being a perfect fit for the position.
Celebritiesweisradio.com

Matthew McConaughey shares why he quit rom-coms, turned down $14.5 million

Matthew McConaughey is opening up about his decision to stop starring in romantic comedies. In an interview with AARP‘s magazine, the 51-year-old actor recalled the moment he quit rom-coms and Hollywood in an effort to pursue more serious, dramatic roles. “I remember saying, ‘Eff the bucks, I’m going for the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Matthew McConaughey insists masks do not take away ‘identity and freedom’

Matthew McConaughey has condemned anti-maskers and insisted that wearing masks does not take away “identity and freedom”.The Oscar-winning actor, who is rumoured to be mulling a run for Texas state governor, said that usage of protective masks during the pandemic had been “politicised”.During an appearance on the YouTube talk show The Carlos Watson Show, McConaughey used the example of masks to argue that society had become needlessly divided.“I think the best example, for my mind, this last year is the damn dispute over the masks that got politicised,” the actor said. “Come on, man. I’m not believing you’re really...
Celebritiesthenew93q.com

Matthew McConaughey Credits Trisha Yearwood For Life Changing Opportunity

It’s not often that you hear how an A-list actor became a big star. In this case, Trisha Yearwood is to thank for Matthew McConaughey’s massive success in the acting world. McConaughey said it himself to Trisha when she and Garth Brooks guest-hosted the Ellen Degeneres show Friday, May 28th. McConaughey was a guest on the show and the music video that he starred in “Walkaway Joe“ which was Trisha Yearwood’s 2nd single, was brought up. She said “I want to thank you because I’ve never had the chance to publicly thank you ... for being in the video for ‘Walkaway Joe.’ It’s been almost 25, 30 years ago now!” Matthew McConaughey said that he remembered it very well! Trisha Yearwood continued, “I always tell everybody that this was one of the first things that you did and that I basically gave you a career and now you’re way more famous than me.” You can see the entire interview below and the full music video for “Walkaway Joe.”
CelebritiesPosted by
TheStreet

Inside The June/July Issue Of AARP The Magazine: Academy Award®-Winning Actor Matthew McConaughey, Healthy Summer Meals And Spending Smart To Save More

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the June/ July 2021 issue of AARP The Magazine ( ATM), cover star Matthew McConaughey shares his love of storytelling, explains his decision to stop acting in romantic comedies, and discusses his family's philosophy of "outlaw logic." Plus, in a personal essay, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discusses the lessons he's learned on and off the court; AARP financial experts provide a "must-have" preparedness guide for financial emergencies; and we take a nostalgic look back at 40 years of the game-changing music video channel, MTV.
Moviesktswblog.net

Ten Classic Chick-Flicks You Must See in your Lifetime

Chick-flicks, a widely popular film collection that contains some of our most beloved actors and actresses including Matthew McConaughey, Hilary Duff, Reese Witherspoon, Lindsay Lohan, amongst many others. Growing up, I was introduced to this genre at an early age by my mom. We bonded over watching movies that led...