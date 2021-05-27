San Jose shooting vigil: Caltrain offering free rides to Thursday evening event

Caltrain is offering free rides to and from the vigil for victims of the VTA mass shooting that is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at San Jose City Hall. Caltrain will provide free fares on trains 260 and 264, which arrive at the San Jose Diridon Station at 5:09 p.m. and 5:39 p.m., respectively. Passengers must tell the conductor that they will deboard at Diridon for the vigil to receive the free ride. On the return trip, they must also tell the conductor that they attended the vigil.