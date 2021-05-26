Square Enix Announces Chillhop Music Event In Final Fantasy Exvius Mobile Games
Here’s an interesting crossover event. It seems that Square Enix has teamed up with lo-fi hip hop music label Chillhop to create a 25-track compilation album for the Final Fantasy Exvius Universe — that’s the mobile RPGs Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. To celebrate the new album’s release on various digital platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music Unlimited, Square Enix announced limited-time in-game events for both games.www.mmobomb.com