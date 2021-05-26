Square Enix Announces Chillhop Music Event In Final Fantasy Exvius Mobile Games

I remember my first all-night gaming marathon. It was 1996 and I was 13 years old. The Nintendo 64 had just come out, and I could barely wrap my head around the incredible 3D polygon-driven graphics. The only problem was that my parents wouldn’t buy one. So I did what any teenager in my situation would do: I biked over to a friend’s house to play. His parents had rented the N64 and a few games from the local Blockbuster. I brought sodas, sour straw candy, and a determination to game all night. And we did. His mom finally shut down the whole operation when the sun was starting to peek through the curtains.