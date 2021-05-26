Cancel
Square Enix Announces Chillhop Music Event In Final Fantasy Exvius Mobile Games

By QuintLyn
mmobomb.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s an interesting crossover event. It seems that Square Enix has teamed up with lo-fi hip hop music label Chillhop to create a 25-track compilation album for the Final Fantasy Exvius Universe — that’s the mobile RPGs Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. To celebrate the new album’s release on various digital platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music Unlimited, Square Enix announced limited-time in-game events for both games.

www.mmobomb.com
