Belmont student receives Top Honors in 2021 Letters About Literature Awards ceremony

Longtime Town Meeting members may recall that for decades the meetings opened with musician Sandy Kendall playing the piano and leading everyone in the singing of, “God Bless America.” She was a staple in the Memorial Day parades for years riding in a 1926 Packard touring car, donning a white cowboy hat and cowboy boots and wearing a Victorian era-style dress. She hosted many teas at the Belmont Woman’s Club William Flagg Homer House. She served as the minister of music for the First Church in Belmont and was the music director for many productions of the Belmont Dramatic Club such as “The Sound of Music” and “The King and I.” She was also very active in the Belmont Historical Society, Belmont Rotary Club and Belmont Center Business Association and touched Belmont Public Schools and many other local organizations with her musical talent and generosity.