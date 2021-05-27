Belmont student receives Top Honors in 2021 Letters About Literature Awards ceremony
Massachusetts Center for the Book recently announced the 2021 Top Honor and Honors student writers in its flagship program for young people, Letters About Literature. This reading and writing initiative invites students from fourth to 12th grades to write letters to authors about the books that have had profound effects on them. The student honorees were celebrated in a virtual awards event on May 19.www.wickedlocal.com