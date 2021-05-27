newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belmont, MA

Belmont student receives Top Honors in 2021 Letters About Literature Awards ceremony

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts Center for the Book recently announced the 2021 Top Honor and Honors student writers in its flagship program for young people, Letters About Literature. This reading and writing initiative invites students from fourth to 12th grades to write letters to authors about the books that have had profound effects on them. The student honorees were celebrated in a virtual awards event on May 19.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Arlington, MA
City
Marblehead, MA
City
Belmont, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Belmont, MA
Education
City
Methuen, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
City
Topsfield, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Woodson
Person
Willa Cather
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honors Student#Awards Ceremony#Reading And Writing#High School Students#Books And Literature#Top Honors#Lal#Commonwealth#Senate#Vassal Lane Upper School#Al Hamra Academy#Newton#Gibbs School#Masconomet Middle School#Belmont High School#Norwood High School#Montrose School#Salem State University#The Massachusetts Center#Tenney Grammar School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
Related
Massachusetts Stateaccountingtoday.com

Massachusetts Society of CPAs awards $145.5K in student scholarships

The Massachusetts Society CPAs announced Monday that it will award $145,500 in scholarships to 32 local students part of the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation Scholarship Program. Students will be presented with their awards at the Virtual MSCPA Scholarship Award Ceremony and Reception on June 9, 2021. Scholarships are fully funded through...
Belmont, MAWicked Local

Belmont Human Rights Commission statement on Mikayla Miller

Belmont Human Rights Commission statement on Mikayla Miller. The Belmont Human Rights Commission expresses its condolences on the death of Mikayla Miller, a 16 year old Black student athlete who was described by her mother as loving and full of joy. She was considered a cherished member of the LGBTQ...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Belmont, MAWicked Local

Belmont will hold Memorial Day observation ceremony on May 31

Belmont will hold the annual Memorial Day ceremony this year on May 31, though the Memorial Day parade will be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor gatherings. “The cemetery, at least we can control access. You can count the number of people who go in and we can go. We can broadcast it. You can have a good number of veterans in there,” said Select Board Chairman Adam Dash. “It wouldn’t be, unfortunately, the usual with the marching band and all of that. It’s a shame.”
Watertown, MAWicked Local

From the Statehouse: Local vaccine report

Back in February, I devoted a lot of my time to helping people get vaccine appointments, but that phase has now passed. I’ve taken some time over the past few days to check on the vaccination status of my constituents. I did an email survey from May 10 through 12...
Belmont, MAWicked Local

Belmont education achievements

Belmont resident Jennifer Call received an Augustine Scholarship, which is awarded to rising junior and senior students, who-through their academic achievement, leadership, community service and good character-best embody the Assumption College mission. The annual spring Honors Convocation is an opportunity to recognize students who have received one of the University's academic departmental honors, special awards, and Augustine Scholarships.
Belmont, MAWicked Local

BPAC, BCAA statement on anti-Asian incident at Chenery Middle School

Belmont Pan-Asian Coalition and Belmont Chinese-American Association. To the Belmont Police Department, Belmont Public Schools, and the Belmont community:. We are appalled and deeply saddened that an Asian American student was spit upon at the Chenery Middle School this week. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, this act was both hateful and dangerous. We stand in solidarity with this child, and with all students of color.
Belmont, MAWicked Local

Remembering Sandy Kendall, Belmont's 'Music Lady'

Longtime Town Meeting members may recall that for decades the meetings opened with musician Sandy Kendall playing the piano and leading everyone in the singing of, “God Bless America.” She was a staple in the Memorial Day parades for years riding in a 1926 Packard touring car, donning a white cowboy hat and cowboy boots and wearing a Victorian era-style dress. She hosted many teas at the Belmont Woman’s Club William Flagg Homer House. She served as the minister of music for the First Church in Belmont and was the music director for many productions of the Belmont Dramatic Club such as “The Sound of Music” and “The King and I.” She was also very active in the Belmont Historical Society, Belmont Rotary Club and Belmont Center Business Association and touched Belmont Public Schools and many other local organizations with her musical talent and generosity.
Belmont, MAbelmontonian.com

Garvin Has Her Ear(marks)To The Ground Finding Bucks For Belmont

Patrice Garvin is likely the sort of person who has the innate ability to find loose money others overlook: quarters on the ground, $10 in coat pockets, a box of cash under the bed. It’s certainly one way to explain the Belmont Town Administrator’s aptness in finding a steady stream...
Belmont, MABoston Herald

Eastern Massachusetts high school scores and highlights from Thursday

Braintree 12, Newton North 2 (6I) Natick 10, Wellesley 9 (ot) Burlington 14, Stoneham 0 (5 inn.) Tyngsboro 4, Gardner 1 (match 1) Tyngsboro 3, Gardner 2 (match 2) Hunter Dean went the distance with 13 Ks as well as 2-for-3 with a double as Plymouth South (4-0) upended Patriot League foe Hanover, 6-4.
Belmont, MAWicked Local

Belmont COA news

The Belmont Council on Aging is located at 266 Beech St. • Per order of the town all public buildings in Belmont are closed to the public, including the Beech Street Center. The center can be reached for essential services over the phone. Key phone numbers include: Transportation: 617-993-2989, Lunch: Springwell 617-926-4100, Social Services: Janet Amdur 617-993-2983. If you are interested in volunteering your time, please email Dleavitt@belmont-ma.gov.