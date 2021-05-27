Court Appearance For Suspect in Deadly Downtown Minneapolis Shooting

(Minneapolis, MN) -- There's a court appearance this afternoon (Thursday 1:30 p-m) for a gang member charged in a deadly shooting in downtown Minneapolis last weekend. Twenty-four-year-old Juwan Carroll of St. Paul is accused in a shooting that left two people dead outside a nightclub. Carroll is jailed on one-million dollars bond. Investigators say 24-year-old Christopher Jones, Junior of Brooklyn Park died in an exchange of gunfire with Carroll on a crowded sidewalk. Twenty- year-old Charlie Johnson of Golden Valley was shot in the back while fleeing. He was out celebrating with friends before what would have been his graduation from the University of St. Thomas. Police say there were at least four shooters in the altercation.