Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Court Appearance For Suspect in Deadly Downtown Minneapolis Shooting

By Learfield Wire Services
voiceofalexandria.com
 8 days ago

(Minneapolis, MN) -- There's a court appearance this afternoon (Thursday 1:30 p-m) for a gang member charged in a deadly shooting in downtown Minneapolis last weekend. Twenty-four-year-old Juwan Carroll of St. Paul is accused in a shooting that left two people dead outside a nightclub. Carroll is jailed on one-million dollars bond. Investigators say 24-year-old Christopher Jones, Junior of Brooklyn Park died in an exchange of gunfire with Carroll on a crowded sidewalk. Twenty- year-old Charlie Johnson of Golden Valley was shot in the back while fleeing. He was out celebrating with friends before what would have been his graduation from the University of St. Thomas. Police say there were at least four shooters in the altercation.

www.voiceofalexandria.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Golden Valley, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Minneapolis#Brooklyn Shooting#University Police#St Thomas#Bond Court#Suspect#Investigators#Year Old Charlie Johnson#Shooters#Mn#One Million Dollars Bond#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

2 hospitalized after shooting near East Phillips Park in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two people were shot in a confrontation near East Phillips Park in Minneapolis Monday morning. Shortly after 8 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of East 24th Street and 18th Avenue South where two people had reportedly gotten into a confrontation, pulled guns and began shooting at each other, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
Brooklyn Center, MNPioneer Press

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that the manslaughter case can proceed against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright, and she set a trial date for December. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, will stand trial Dec....
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
KROC News

Trial Date Set for Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A December trial date has been set for a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is scheduled to stand trial Dec. 6, barring any future scheduling conflicts. The date was set during a Monday...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Authorities ID driver killed after crashing in Minneapolis with tire missing

Authorities on Monday released the identity of the woman who crashed and died in north Minneapolis after losing a front tire, causing her vehicle to flip. Nicole M. Rindahl, 35, of Minneapolis, suffered fatal injuries last shortly before sunrise last Tuesday, when she left eastbound N. Glenwood Avenue near Xerxes Avenue in her car and was pinned beneath her overturned car, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

'We gotta do better, Minneapolis': Shooting victim's grandmother gives impassioned plea

Grandmother calls out Minneapolis community for lack of outrage after shootings involving children. The grandmother of a 10-year-old shooting victim called out her community in an impassioned speech Monday afternoon during a news conference where city leaders unveiled a community policing plan. In her speech, she said the recent violence was unacceptable and questioned why there was no outrage about the shootings.
Hennepin County, MNAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Daunte Wright Murder Trial Set

(Hennepin County, MN) -- The former Minnesota police officer accused of killing Daunte Wright is scheduled to go to trial later this year. Kim Potter's trial is set for December 6th. Potter and her attorney were informed of the judge's decision in a pretrial hearing Monday in the case against her involving the shooting death of the Black man.
Minneapolis, MNabc17news.com

Girl in ‘very critical condition’ after being shot at birthday party

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating after a child was shot in the head during a birthday party in Minneapolis’s Jordan neighborhood Saturday night. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue. Police believe a four-door red Ford was driving in an alleyway when someone inside shot at a house.
Minneapolis, MNSouthern Minnesota News

Federal arraignment in July for 3 ex-cops in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in July, with a trial date to be determined. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to be arraigned on civil rights violations...
Brooklyn Center, MNKEYC

Former police officer Kim Potter in court

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The former Brooklyn Center Police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death is scheduled to appear in court via videoconference. Kim Potter has an omnibus hearing, also known as a pretrial hearing, this afternoon in Hennepin County. The hearing is to go over...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Mother of 3 identified as driver who died after car lost tire, crashed in Minneapolis

Authorities on Monday released the identity of the woman who crashed and died in north Minneapolis after losing a front tire, causing her vehicle to flip. Nicole M. Rindahl, 35, of Minneapolis, suffered fatal injuries last shortly before sunrise last Tuesday, when she left eastbound N. Glenwood Avenue near Xerxes Avenue in her car and was pinned beneath her overturned car, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.