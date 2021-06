ST. LOUIS – United States District Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced Brandon Shell to 155 months in prison today. The 22-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident pleaded guilty, in February, to one count of armed carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. On October 12, 2019, Shell approached four people who had just exited a Kia Optima near the 3700 block of Juniata in St. Louis. Shell brandished a handgun and demanded the four victims give Continue Reading