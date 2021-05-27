newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta traffic stop leads to stolen gun, drugs

valdostatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffender: Lester, Tyrese L, African American male, age 21, resident of Valdosta. On May 26, 2021, at approximately 9 pm, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle for an expired temporary tag. While speaking with the vehicle occupants the officer smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from inside of the vehicle. The vehicle was then searched and both a handgun and marijuana were located in the possession of Tyrese Lester, who was a passenger in the vehicle. Further investigation revealed the handgun had been stolen out of Bibb County, Georgia. Lester was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with theft by receiving a stolen handgun (felony) and possession of marijuana (misdemeanor). The driver of the vehicle was given citations for an expired tag and for not having insurance coverage on the vehicle.

valdostatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lowndes County, GA
Valdosta, GA
Crime & Safety
Lowndes County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Marijuana#Odor#Crime#Traffic Police#Stolen#County Police#Felony Theft#Guns#Traffic Stop#Lowndes County Jail#Officer#Bibb County#Citations#Offender#Resident#Lt Scottie Johns#African American Male
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Adel, GATifton Gazette

Three men indicted in Adel slaying

ADEL — Three Valdosta men were indicted for felony murder by a Cook County grand jury this week in a 2019 shooting at a prom party here. Dashay Antwan March, Ra-Shay Marquez March and Taurian Javon Wertz have been indicted in the April 14, 2019, death of Emanuel Whitehead, according to court documents.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
Brooks County, GAValdosta Daily Times

Brooks County boy hit by car dies

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said. A car driven by...
Valdosta, GAPosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

Man hit by train, seriously injured

VALDOSTA — A man who was hit by a train Wednesday was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, said police and a witness. The accident took place at 8:41 a.m. in the 400 block of South Forrest Street, the Valdosta Police Department said in a statement. Nazara Robinson, who...
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Valdosta, GAWALB 10

VPD gets heartfelt donation from nonprofit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A heartfelt donation was recently made to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) by Bolt for the Heart, an Indiana nonprofit. Joe Williams, a longtime Lowndes County resident and retired Lowndes County educator, suddenly passed away from a cardiac event recently. Williams’ son, Rob, has worked for...
Valdosta, GAwtoc.com

Paulk: Supposed confession in Kendrick Johnson case a hoax

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A possible confession in the Kendrick Johnson case turned out to be a hoax, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk. On Wednesday, Paulk said a recorded confession to killing the 17-year-old found dead in a mat at Lowndes High School in 2013 turned out to be false.
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

In wake of teen shootings, minister speaks out

VALDOSTA — Recent shootings of teenagers in Lowndes County have raised concerns about violent crime, according to one local clergyman. “The two shooting incidents didn’t surprise me; there will be others,” said the Rev. J.D. Martin, head of the Citizens Against Violence Ministry. On May 1, a shooting in the...
Tennessee Statewfxl.com

Lowndes County aggravated assault suspect caught in Tennessee

A man wanted for aggravated assault and gun charges in Lowndes County has been arrested in Tennessee. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation report that 26-year-old Quinton Wright was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service May 6 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Wright was wanted on two charges of aggravated assault, possession of...
Florida StateValdosta Daily Times

Ga. lawmen pursue kidnapping suspect into Fla.

QUITMAN — Deputies from Brooks County, together with Georgia State Patrol troopers, pursued a kidnapping suspect into Florida Monday, according to law enforcement statements. The Madison County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office was notified at 1:11 a.m. by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office that a suspect wanted for kidnapping was possibly in...