Following his debut full-length, Home State in 2018, country artist Jordan Davis released a self-titled EP on May 22, 2020—just a few weeks into a global pandemic. Building on the momentum of debut single “Singles You Up” and the chart-topping 2018 “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” his 2020 track “Almost Maybes,” and a feature on “The Ride” from Hailey Whitter’s collaborative album, Living the Dream proved a positive next step in his artistry. However, the forced pause of the pandemic led the Louisiana native to shift perspectives on who he is and the type of music he wants to create.