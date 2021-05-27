Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

24 Fort Worth Police Department & Fire Department Heroes Will Participate in Pre-Race Ceremonies or All Star Race

jayski.com
 8 days ago

Texas Motor Speedway is honored to host the $1 million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race on June 13 and, in turn, will honor and host a very special group of Fort Worth all-stars. The Great American Speedway is partnering with the “All-Stars of the Fort Worth Police & Fire Departments”, where 24 of the city’s finest will be honored during pre-race ceremonies and throughout the NASCAR All-Star race (live coverage begins at 7 p.m. on FS1, the Motor Racing Network, Sirius/XM NASCAR Ch. 90, 95.9 The Ranch.

www.jayski.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
City
Star, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Texas Motor Speedway#Road Racing#The Great American#The Motor Racing Network#Sirius Xm Nascar Ch#Ranch#Big Hoss Tv#Mrn#Cheddar#Great American Speedway#Prn#Pre Race Ceremonies#Fort Worth All Stars#Heroes#Personnel#Home#On Track Activity#Fs1#Chosen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Race Cars
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas Statespeedwaymedia.com

FAN VOTE UNDERWAY FOR ALL-STAR RACE AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 17, 2021) – A unique aspect of the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race is the opportunity for race fans to vote for their favorite driver who hasn’t won their way into the $1 million-to-win showdown to be held for the first time at Texas Motor Speedway.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

A Fort Worth legend and hall of fame coach has made an endorsement for Fort Worth mayor

Legendary Fort Worth basketball coach Robert Hughes endorsed Deborah Peoples for mayor Monday. A Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame inductee, Hughes is the winningest high school boy’s basketball coach of all time. During a nearly 50 year career his teams won five Texas state championships and he won a National High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year Award.
Texas Stateyourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Tarrant County, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Tarrant County unveils memorial bearing names of 16 officers ‘who gave their lives’

Penny Howell Reeves was 28 years old on Nov. 3, 1986, when her husband, Deputy Sheriff Frank Howell, didn’t come home from work. The Tarrant County peace officer had noticed a suspicious vehicle that day parked behind the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in south Fort Worth, according to the county. He walked up to the car, occupied by multiple people, and one of them wrestled away his service weapon. The person shot the 38-year-old deputy dead as he was calling for backup.