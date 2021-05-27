24 Fort Worth Police Department & Fire Department Heroes Will Participate in Pre-Race Ceremonies or All Star Race

Penny Howell Reeves was 28 years old on Nov. 3, 1986, when her husband, Deputy Sheriff Frank Howell, didn’t come home from work. The Tarrant County peace officer had noticed a suspicious vehicle that day parked behind the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in south Fort Worth, according to the county. He walked up to the car, occupied by multiple people, and one of them wrestled away his service weapon. The person shot the 38-year-old deputy dead as he was calling for backup.