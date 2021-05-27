Cancel
Howell, MI

Howell City Council Approves Social District For Downtown

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Howell is on track to become the first local community to establish a social district that allows for alcohol consumption within designated boundaries downtown. Under a new law through the state, a municipality can set up a social district where alcohol can be sold by licensed establishments to customers who can then consume the beverages within the commons area of the district. Eligible businesses with liquor licenses can pay a fee and apply for a special license through the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Businesses must also purchase cups with their logos and that of the social district or go with plain cups and purchase stickers.

