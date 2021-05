Is there any way to set a key on the remote to change between 2 remote profiles?. This would be the reason why I could really use this:. I have a 5.1 system that I need to turn on and change volume from it's own remote, because it's connected using Optical cable. The problem is there is a noticeable delay between TV audio and the 5.1 audio system, and even if I sink it up for YouTube, Netflix will have a different delay and so on.