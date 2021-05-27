Hively tells county commission COVID rates dropping, vaccine rates increasing slowly
The Lyon County Commission heard its first public health update since April 29 during its action session Thursday morning. Renee Hively, Lyon County Public Health administrator, reported that the COVID-19 numbers in the county were trending downward, with 16 active cases and two hospitalizations. She predicted that the county would likely see a jump in numbers in a few months when school starts again, but that local school districts were working with the state to figure out best practices for the fall.www.emporiagazette.com